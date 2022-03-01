A day after FIFA and UEFA decided to suspend Russia from all football competitions held by them, the International Hockey Federation also excluded the nation from the Women’s Junior World Cup starting April 1 in South Africa. (More Hockey News)

Notably, the International Olympic Committee had earlier urged all the sport bodies to exclude Russia and Belarus’ athletes and officials from international events following the invasion of Ukraine. FIFA and UEFA were quick to adhere to the recommendation of IOC, while the FIH also joined them on Tuesday.

“Following yesterday’s (Monday) recommendation by the IOC to avoid the participation of Russian athletes and officials in international competitions - in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all participants – the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has taken the decision to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup scheduled from 1 to 12 April in Potchefstroom, South Africa,” said FIH in a release.

“Earlier this week, FIH had expressed its full solidarity with the members of Ukraine’s hockey community at this terrible time.

“FIH is in regular contact with the Hockey Association of Ukraine and is doing its utmost to offer any support it can, in the hope that the Ukrainian team will be able to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup.

“FIH expresses its strong hope for a peaceful resolution rapidly.”

Ever since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has suffered enough loss in the field of sports. It had earlier lost the hosting rights of UEFA Champions League final. The game slated for May 28 was about to take place at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg. However, UEFA moved the game to the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, France in the wake of the recent invasion.

Meanwhile, Spartak Moscow, the only remaining Russian club in the Europa League, have also been barred from competing at UEFA's second-tier club competition following the decision of the apex football governing body of Europe.

Additionally, the Russian and Belarusian athletes have also been banned from competing in the international ice skating events. This came after the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended both the nations from all levels of international games.