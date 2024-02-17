Andhra eyeing QF despite Kerala fightback

At Vizianagaram, visitors Kerala put up a strong fightback to post 258/3 in reply to Andhra's 272 allout. But despite being in the backfoot, Andhra are set to finish second to join Mumbai in the last-eight.

Skipper Sachin Baby was unbeaten on 87, in company of Akshay Chandran (57) at stumps on day two.

Earlier opener Rohan Kunnummal scored 61, while Krishna Prasad got out for 43.

Abhimanyu slams double ton

India A regular Abhimanyu Easwaran struck 200 not out to put Bengal's in driver's seat in their match against Bihar at Eden Gardens.

Easwaran hit 23 boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 200 (291 balls) as Bengal declared on 411/5 with a big first innings lead of 316. Bihar were 32/1, trailing Bengal by 284 at close on day two.

But this peformance is little too late for Bengal who are already out of the quarters reckoning having endured two losses.

For Easwaran, who has been found wanting in big matches, this was his third first-class double hundred, first since his career-best 233 for India A against Sri Lanka A in May 2019.

Easwaran also got two reprieves en route to his double century, first he was dropped on 152 and then survived a catch off a no ball on 185.

Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary scored 30 in what was seemed to be his final innings of his two-decade long career.

The veteran of 147 first-class and 169 List A matches was trapped lbw by Bihar spinner Ashutosh Aman.

The 38-year-old, who is also a junior minister of sports in Bengal cabinet, had announced earlier that he would call it quits after this match.

