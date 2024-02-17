Tamil Nadu took firm control of their Ranji Trophy Group C match by packing off the Punjab top order after big hundreds by Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar powered the hosts to 435 in their first innings in Salem on Saturday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Punjab were 141/4 at stumps on the second day, trailing by 294 runs.

Batting on 88 overnight, Shankar duly reached his century with the help of 12 fours and a six, while Indrajith went on to make 187 in 295 deliveries after resuming the day on 122.