Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus vies for the ball with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, background, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus vies for the ball with Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, left, and Marc Cucurella during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella runs with the ball watched by Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Pedro Neto celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer runs with the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Wesley Fofana attempts a shot at goal in front of Arsenal's William Saliba, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, vies for the ball with Chelsea's Wesley Fofana during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer takes a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Banners showing Chelsea pensioners who are war veterans hang from the stands to mark Remembrance Day ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.