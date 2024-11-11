Sports

Premier League: Chelsea Hold Arsenal To 1-1 Draw; Gunners' Winless Run Stretches To Four Games

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge took another hit on Sunday (November 10, 2024) after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea. It’s now four games without a win in the league for Mikel Arteta’s team, which is nine points behind leaders Liverpool. While a point saw Arsenal climb up to fourth in the standings, their winless run has seen a gap open up at the top. Chelsea are third, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference. Gabriel Martinelli had fired Arsenal in front in the 60th minute at Stamford Bridge, but Pedro Neto equalized 10 minutes later.

Arsenal vs Chelsea
Chelsea Vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus vies for the ball with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, background, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

Chelsea Vs Arsenal
Arsenal vs Chelsea Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus vies for the ball with Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, left, and Marc Cucurella during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

Britain Soccer Premier League: Arsenal vs Chelsea
Britain Soccer Premier League: Chelsea Vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Chelsea's Marc Cucurella runs with the ball watched by Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

Britain Soccer Premier League: Chelsea Vs Arsenal
Britain Soccer Premier League: Arsenal vs Chelsea Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Chelsea's Pedro Neto celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

EPL 2024: Arsenal vs Chelsea
EPL 2024: Chelsea Vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

EPL 2024: Chelsea Vs Arsenal
EPL 2024: Arsenal vs Chelsea Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Chelsea's Cole Palmer runs with the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

EPL: Arsenal vs Chelsea
EPL: Chelsea Vs Arsenal Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Chelsea's Wesley Fofana attempts a shot at goal in front of Arsenal's William Saliba, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

EPL: Chelsea Vs Arsenal
EPL: Arsenal vs Chelsea Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, vies for the ball with Chelsea's Wesley Fofana during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

English Premier League 2024-25
English Premier League Soccer Match Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Chelsea's Cole Palmer takes a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

English Premier League Soccer Match
English Premier League 2024-25 Photo: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Banners showing Chelsea pensioners who are war veterans hang from the stands to mark Remembrance Day ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

