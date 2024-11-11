Sports

Premier League: Chelsea Hold Arsenal To 1-1 Draw; Gunners' Winless Run Stretches To Four Games

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge took another hit on Sunday (November 10, 2024) after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea. It’s now four games without a win in the league for Mikel Arteta’s team, which is nine points behind leaders Liverpool. While a point saw Arsenal climb up to fourth in the standings, their winless run has seen a gap open up at the top. Chelsea are third, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference. Gabriel Martinelli had fired Arsenal in front in the 60th minute at Stamford Bridge, but Pedro Neto equalized 10 minutes later.