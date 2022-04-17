Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Premier League 2021-22: Bruno Guimaraes’s Brace Helps Newcastle United Beat Leicester City

After the win, Newcastle United are four spots away from the relegation zone in Premier League 2021-22 table with 37 points to their credit.

Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring Newcastle United's first goal vs Leicester City on Sunday. AP

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 11:44 pm

Bruno Guimarães completed Newcastle’s comeback by scoring a second goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to clinch a 2-1 win over Leicester and further ease any Premier League relegation fears on Sunday. (More Football News)

The Brazilian, who had earlier cancelled out Ademola Lookman’s first-half opener, headed in Joe Willock’s deflected cross to send 14th-placed Newcastle 12 points clear of the relegation zone with six games remaining.

Leicester, which reached the Europa Conference League semifinals on Thursday, remained in ninth place.

Leicester took a 19th-minute lead after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sent a low corner into Ayoze Perez’s near-post run. When Perez flicked the ball inside, Lookman drove a shot through a crowded penalty area and underneath goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka.

Newcastle leveled in the 30th minute. Defender Dan Burn headed down Jonjo Shelvey’s corner and Kasper Schmeichel blocked Guimarães’ initial shot.

But Guimarães then poked the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs and across the line. Referee Jarred Gillett, after being advised to review his initial decision to rule out the goal, changed his mind.

After Dan Burn denied Kelechi Iheanacho a late winner from Dewsbury-Hall’s cross, Guimarães pounced to give Newcastle a fifth successive home win.

In its first season under Saudi ownership, Newcastle can be sure of transforming the club while still in the Premier League.

