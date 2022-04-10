Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
Police Investigate After Cristiano Ronaldo Smashes Everton Fan’s Phone

Police are working with Everton Football Club to review video footage of the incident and are carrying out 'extensive witness enquiries'.

Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo lashes out at an Everton fan after his side’s loss on Saturday. Composite: Twitter Screengrab

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 6:56 pm

Police are investigating an incident that saw Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter's hand as he left the field after a loss at Everton. (More Football News)

The force in Liverpool is appealing for witnesses after footage was posted on social media following United's 1-0 Premier League loss on Saturday.

“As players were leaving the pitch at 2:30 p.m., it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," Merseyside Police said Sunday.

“Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV (video) footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place."

Ronaldo said it was “never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.”

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Ronaldo added: “I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

United fell to seventh and six points behind the four Champions League qualification places.

