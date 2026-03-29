Phoenix Suns Vs Utah Jazz, NBA 2026: Jalen Green And Devin Booker Help Suns Register One-Sided Win

Phoenix Suns showcased their offensive firepower in a 134-109 blowout victory over the Utah Jazz. Jalen Green led the charge with a game-high 31 points, fuelling a first-quarter barrage where Phoenix attempted a staggering 19 three-pointers. Despite missing key starters Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams, the Suns' perimeter shooting remained elite, hitting 39% from deep. The Jazz, missing several rotation players due to injury, struggled to contain Phoenix’s transition game. Kyle Filipowski provided a bright spot for Utah with 17 points, but the Suns' collective depth proved overwhelming as they move closer to securing their postseason positioning.

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Phoenix Suns Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28), Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) and Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) battle for position for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) strips the ball away from Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Oscar Tshiebwe
Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) drives past Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro, left, and Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) to score during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Bez Mbeng
Utah Jazz guard Bez Mbeng (21) steals the ball from Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Oscar Tshiebwe
Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe, center, saves the ball to Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) as Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, looks to pass the ball against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) dunks against Utah Jazz guard Elijah Harkless during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Ace Bailey
Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) goes up for a shot against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Phoenix Suns Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) gets off a shot against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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