Phoenix Suns Vs Utah Jazz, NBA 2026: Jalen Green And Devin Booker Help Suns Register One-Sided Win
Phoenix Suns showcased their offensive firepower in a 134-109 blowout victory over the Utah Jazz. Jalen Green led the charge with a game-high 31 points, fuelling a first-quarter barrage where Phoenix attempted a staggering 19 three-pointers. Despite missing key starters Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams, the Suns' perimeter shooting remained elite, hitting 39% from deep. The Jazz, missing several rotation players due to injury, struggled to contain Phoenix’s transition game. Kyle Filipowski provided a bright spot for Utah with 17 points, but the Suns' collective depth proved overwhelming as they move closer to securing their postseason positioning.
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