NBA: Golden State Warriors Register 101-97 Victory Over Phoenix Suns

Pat Spencer scored a career-high 20 points, Gui Santos added 18 and the shorthanded Golden State Warriors erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 101-97 on Thursday night. The Suns had a chance to pull ahead in the final seconds, but Dillon Brooks missed a 3-pointer and Golden State’s Gary Payton II came up with the rebound before Moses Moody fed De’Anthony Melton for a layup as time expired.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game-Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
1/11
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game-Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody dives for a loose ball in front of Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/11
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game-Will Richard
Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/11
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game-Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) drives between Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) and guard Grayson Allen during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/11
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game-Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) drives on Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/11
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game-Gui Santos, Jordan Goodwin
Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos scores over Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin and forward Royce O'Neale (00) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/11
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game-Deanthony Melton
Golden State Warriors guard De'anthony Melton (8) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/11
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game-Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) shoots over Golden State Warriors center Al Horford during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/11
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game-Dillon Brooks
Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts towards the Golden State Warriors bench after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/11
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game-Ryan Dunn
Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn drives past Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos and center Quinten Post during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/11
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game-Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie drives past Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/11
Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball game-Al Horford
Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks drives on Golden State Warriors center Al Horford (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix. | Photo: AP/Rick Scuteri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: England Dismiss George | India 20/1 (4)

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 LIVE Score: MUM In Trouble As Prasidh Krishna Stifles Batters; JHKD Also Struggle For Runs

  3. Italy Vs UAE LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm‑Up Match: Madsen-Led Italians Eye Positive Result Against Emiratis

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out List Of Key Players To Miss Entire Tournament

  5. RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Masterclass Powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Second Title

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  2. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  3. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  4. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  5. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. PM ‘Hiding Behind’ Speaker; Threat Claims An ‘Absolute Lie,’ Says Congress

  4. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  5. PM Modi RS Speech 2026: PM Attacks Congress, Highlights Growth, Reforms And Global Trade Deals

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  2. Pakistan Army Says 216 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Pakistan Army Concludes Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 In Balochistan: 216 Terrorists Killed

  5. Washington Post Layoffs: Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Among One-Third Staff Cut

Latest Stories

  1. Dhurandhar: PVR Inox Profits Surge By 166% Largely Driven By Box Office Performance Of Ranveer Singh's Film

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 LIVE Score: MUM In Trouble As Prasidh Krishna Stifles Batters; JHKD Also Struggle For Runs

  3. Shutdown Hits Kuki-Zo Areas In Manipur Over Govt Formation

  4. Actor Vijay’s Tax Penalty Case: Madras High Court Dismisses His Plea

  5. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  6. IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: England Dismiss George | India 20/1 (4)

  7. WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power RCB To Title Win

  8. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win