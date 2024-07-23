Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Surfers Practice 10,000 Miles Away From French Capital - In Pics

Almost 10,000 miles away from Paris, some athletes put in the hard yards in the waters of the Pacific Ocean training to take part in the Summer Olympics. Why practicing so far away? Because that is their venue. Yes, surfing will take place in Tahiti, part of the French overseas territory thousands of miles away from the hustle and bustle of Paris. The athletes will practice from July 21-26 before the Games officially start.