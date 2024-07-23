Paris Olympics 2024: Surfers Practice 10,000 Miles Away From French Capital - In Pics

Joan Duru, of France, surfs on a training day before the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition gets underway in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
An identified surfer takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Luana Silva, of Brazil, surfs on a training day before the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition gets underway in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
Sarah Baum, of South Africa, left, surfs as another surfer paddles past on a training day before the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition gets underway in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
Italy's Leonardo Fioravanti takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o off the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.
Spanish surfer Nadia Erostarbe takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o off the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.
United States' Carissa Moore takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o off the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.
United States' Caitlin Simmers takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o off the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.
United States' Griffin Colapinto takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o off the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.
Shino Matsuda of team Japan surfs a wave on a training day before the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition gets underway in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.
The Olympic judges' tower, center, floats as surfers train in Teahupo'o off the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.