Paris Olympics 2024: Surfers Practice 10,000 Miles Away From French Capital - In Pics

Almost 10,000 miles away from Paris, some athletes put in the hard yards in the waters of the Pacific Ocean training to take part in the Summer Olympics. Why practicing so far away? Because that is their venue. Yes, surfing will take place in Tahiti, part of the French overseas territory thousands of miles away from the hustle and bustle of Paris. The athletes will practice from July 21-26 before the Games officially start.

Joan Duru, of France | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Joan Duru, of France, surfs on a training day before the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition gets underway in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

Surfing training session in Teahupoo
Surfing training session in Teahupo'o | Photo: Ben Thouard/Pool Photo via AP

An identified surfer takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Luana Silva, of Brazil
Luana Silva, of Brazil | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull

Luana Silva, of Brazil, surfs on a training day before the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition gets underway in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

Sarah Baum, of South Africa
Sarah Baum, of South Africa | Photo: Ed Sloane/Pool Photo via AP

Sarah Baum, of South Africa, left, surfs as another surfer paddles past on a training day before the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition gets underway in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

Italys Leonardo Fioravanti
Italy's Leonardo Fioravanti | Photo: Ben Thouard/Pool Photo via AP

Italy's Leonardo Fioravanti takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o off the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.

Spanish surfer Nadia Erostarbe
Spanish surfer Nadia Erostarbe | Photo: Jerome Brouillet/Pool Photo via AP

Spanish surfer Nadia Erostarbe takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o off the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.

United States Carissa Moore
United States' Carissa Moore | Photo: Ben Thouard/Pool Photo via AP

United States' Carissa Moore takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o off the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.

United States Caitlin Simmers
United States' Caitlin Simmers | Photo: Jerome Brouillet/Pool Photo via AP

United States' Caitlin Simmers takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o off the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.

United States Griffin Colapinto
United States' Griffin Colapinto | Photo: Ben Thouard/Pool Photo via AP

United States' Griffin Colapinto takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o off the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.

Shino Matsuda of Japan
Shino Matsuda of Japan | Photo: Ed Sloane/Pool Photo via AP

Shino Matsuda of team Japan surfs a wave on a training day before the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition gets underway in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

Olympic judges tower
Olympic judges' tower | Photo: Jerome Brouillet/Pool Photo via AP

The Olympic judges' tower, center, floats as surfers train in Teahupo'o off the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti ahead of the Paris Olympic Games.

