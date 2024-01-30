Paris Olympics 2024: French Police Protest For Extra Pay, Will Get Bonuses Of Up To USD 2,000

Police unions worried about working conditions during the Olympic Games from July 26-August 11 and the Paralympics that follow organized protests and work stoppages this month for better pay and guarantees of holiday leave and childcare this summer.

Darmanin wrote to police staff that employees from the Interior Ministry would receive an exceptional bonus for working during the security operation that is unprecedented in scale for France. Tens of thousands of police officers, thousands of soldiers, and private security staff will be deployed.