Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: 'Excited' Neeraj Chopra Sends Good Wishes To India's Games-Bound Athletes

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist and India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra said that he is excited to watch the Indian team in action at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and also wished the entire contingent luck for the events

Neeraj Chopra wins gold
Neeraj Chopra had thrown javelin for a distance of 87.58 m to win gold at for Tokyo Olympics. Photo: File
info_icon

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist and India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra said that he is excited to watch the Indian team in action at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and also wished the entire contingent luck for the events. (More Sports News|Full Olympics Coverage)

The 26-year-old also shared his eagerness to join the team soon at the French capital in Paris. Among the second biggest contingent India have ever flown to an Olympic event, Chopra stands as one of the biggest and brightest medal prospects. 

The Haryana-born star will look to defend his Olympic crown at the games in Paris after creating history by clinching the gold medal in Men’s Javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. 

In preparation for Paris, Neeraj has been going through an intense training program that focuses on bettering technique as well as overall body strength. Chopra has been training in Antalya, Turkey where he has been under the guidance of his coaches to maximise performance. 

Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action on August 6th in the qualification round of the men’s javelin throw. If he manages to make it through the qualification round, he will be competing in the medal-round clash on August 8th. 

