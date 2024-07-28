India’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games started off on an underwhelming note, but as Day 1 progressed at the French capital, the athletes rose to the occasion. However there was no medal on the first day. (More Sports News|Full Olympic Coverage)
India will be hopeful of going into the second day as there are a few big opportunities that are on the line.
Manu Bhaker showed off her skills in the women's 10m air pistol qualification round as she finished third overall with a tally of 580. The Jhajjar-born shooting star will be in finals action on Sunday, July 28.
The women’s archery team, that include Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Deepika Kumari will also be in quarter-finals action of the team event. If the side manages to push and qualify to the next stage, they are likely to face the Koreans in the semis.
The medal-round matches for the same event is also scheduled for Sunday.