A person takes video of Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The Paris Olympics organizers mounted the rings on the Eiffel Tower on Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The 95-foot-long and 43-foot-high structure of five rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River.
The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and head of Paris 2024 Olympics Tony Estanguet pose in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
