Paris Games 2024: Olympic Rings Mounted On Eiffel Tower - In Pics

The Paris Olympics organizers on Friday unveiled a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The structure of rings, made of recycled French steel, was displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. Each ring is 9 meters (30 feet) in diameter. Thousands of athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route in the opening ceremony at sunset on July 26.

2024 Paris Olympic Rings Mounted On Eiffel Tower | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

A person takes video of Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The Paris Olympics organizers mounted the rings on the Eiffel Tower on Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The 95-foot-long and 43-foot-high structure of five rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River.

1/9
Paris Olympic Games 2024
Paris Olympic Games 2024 | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

2/9
2024 Paris Games Olympic Rings
2024 Paris Games Olympic Rings | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

3/9
Olympic rings On Eiffel Tower
Olympic rings On Eiffel Tower | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

4/9
Eiffel Tower in Paris
Eiffel Tower in Paris | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

5/9
Paris Olympic Games
Paris Olympic Games | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

6/9
2024 Olympics
2024 Olympics | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

7/9
2024 Paris Olympic Games
2024 Paris Olympic Games | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

8/9
Anne Hidalgo and Tony Estanguet
Anne Hidalgo and Tony Estanguet | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and head of Paris 2024 Olympics Tony Estanguet pose in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

9/9
View of Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower
View of Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

