Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Neeraj Chopra Eyes To Defend His Javelin Gold

Catch all the live scores and event-by-event updates from Day 13 of the Paris Olympics 2024, here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
8 August 2024
8 August 2024
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez at the 2024 Summer Olympics. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Welcome to the live coverage of Day 13 of the Paris Olympics 2024. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced her retirement from the sport. The verdict on her appeal to the CAS will come today. In Paris, Indian golfers, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in action for Round 2 of the women's individual stroke play. Wrestlers Anshu Malik and Aman Sehrawat will compete in the Round of 16 in women's and men's categories respectively. India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action later tonight for defending his gold medal. Catch all the live scores and event-by-event updates from Day 13 of the Paris Olympics 2024, here.
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13 Live Updates: Mirabai Chanu Finishes 4th

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu came very close to winning a second Olympic medal. However, a missed lift in her final attempt resulted in her finishing in fourth place in the women's 49kg event. Mirabai, who turns 30 on Thursday, lifted a total of 199kg (88kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk) at the South Paris Arena. This was 3kg less than her total lift at the Tokyo Olympics (202 kg), where she won a silver medal.

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13 Live Updates: Antim Panghal Set To Be Deported

In a significant embarrassment for the country, Antim Panghal and her entire entourage are being deported from Paris due to a major disciplinary breach. The young wrestler handed her official accreditation card to her sister, who was caught by security while leaving the Games Village. Panghal had been eliminated from the Paris Olympics after losing her opening bout in the women's 53kg category earlier in the day.

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced her retirement just one day after being disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight in her 50kg freestyle category before her gold medal bout.

