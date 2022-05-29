Sunday, May 29, 2022
Paracanoe World Cup 2022: India’s Prachi Yadav Bags Historic Bronze In Poland

Para-canoeist Prachi Yadav became the first Indian to bag a World Cup bronze medal with a timing of 1:04.71s at Poznan in Poland.

Para-canoeist Prachi Yadav flaunts her World Cup bronze medal in Poland. SAI Media

Updated: 29 May 2022 1:29 pm

Para-canoeist Prachi Yadav created history by becoming the first Indian to clinch a bronze medal in women's VL2 200m event at the Paracanoe World Cup at Poznan, Poland. (More Sports News)

Prachi bagged the bronze with a timing of 1:04.71 seconds behind silver medallist Brianna Hennessy of Canada (1:01.58s) and gold medallist Susan Seipel of Australia (1:01.54s). It is India's best-ever performance in the event which started on May 26 and will end on Sunday.

Besides, Manish Kaurav (KL3 men 200m) and Manjeet Singh (VL2 men 200m) made it to the finals of their respective events for the first time in the history of the tournament.  Jaideep qualified for the semifinals of VL3 men's 200m event but could not progress further.

Bahrain Para Badminton International 2022: Pramod Bhagat Bags Two Gold As India Set For Rich Medal Haul

Sports Para-canoe Paracanoe World Cup Prachi Yadav Susan Seipel Brianna Hennessy Manish Kaurav Manjeet Singh
