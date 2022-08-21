Pakistan At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: How Does Babar Azam-Led Squad Look Like, Key Players, Full Schedule

Pakistan, the original hosts of the tournament, will hope to undo the 'injustice' by winning the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates, their erstwhile cricket 'home'. Babar Azam & Co., currently third in the ICC T20I rankings, can afford to enter the 15th edition of the continental tournament as favorites. But the two-time champions will be aware of the threats posed by India, and of course Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. (More Cricket News)

The Asia Cup remains a novelty in the very tight global cricket schedule. But this continental tournament, even with all its baggage, continues to serve as a good testing ground for the ICC events. And this time, the Asian teams will use it as a warm-up tournament for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The format, veritably, is T20. And Pakistan are primed for their first continental title in a decade. Yes, they were also the semi-finalist in the T20 World Cup 2021.

But Pakistan were dealt with a massive blow days before the start of the tournament. Shaheen Afridi, their pace spearhead, Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup with a knee injury. But the 22-year-old will remain with the squad.

Pakistan's Asia Cup Record

Despite being a global heavyweight, Pakistan have so far failed to dominate the Asia Cup. They have won only twice (2000 and 2012) in 12 appearances. In contrast, India and Sri Lanka have won the tournament six and five times, respectively.

How they fared so far : 1984 - 3rd, 1986 - 2nd, 1988 - 3rd, 1990 - DNP, 1995 - 3rd, 1997 - 3rd, 2000 - won, 2004 - 3rd, 2008 - 3rd, 2010 - 3rd, 2012 - won, 2014 - 2nd, 2016 - 3rd (T20I), 2018 - 3rd.

Key Pakistan Players To Watch Out For

Babar Azam : According to Shadab Khan, "he is the mixture of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi" in cricket. And in current form, he's arguably the world's best. That's Pakistan captain for you. Babar Azam, the top-ranked T20 batter, is yet to win a big tournament, and Asia Cup can be a good appetiser. The 27-year-old's runs will be crucial to Pakistan's campaign.

Naseem Shah : In the absence of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah can become Pakistan's main strike bowler in the tournament. The 19-year-old is likely to make his T20I debut against India on August 28.

Pakistan Squad For Asia Cup 2022

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman.

Pakistan's Asia Cup 2022 Fixtures

Pakistan begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a Group A fixture against arch-rivals India on August 28 in Dubai. Babar Azam & Co. then travel to Sharjah to play the qualifier on September 2.

How To Watch Asia Cup 2022 In Pakistan?

PTV and Ten Sports are the official broadcasters of the tournament in Pakistan. Fans in Pakistan can also stream Asia Cup 2022 live on tapmad.

Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Asia Cup 2022 in India. Live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.