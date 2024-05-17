Other Sports

Xander Schauffele Sets Pace With Historic Round At PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele sunk nine birdies in a bogey-free round to take the lead at Valhalla Golf Club

Xander Schauffele carded a historic 62
Xander Schauffele cemented his name in the record books as he carded a historic 62 on the first day of the PGA Championship. (More Sports News)

Schauffele sunk nine birdies in a bogey-free round to take the lead at Valhalla Golf Club.

It is just the fourth time a 62 has been carded at a major, with Schauffele matching the record both he and Rickie Fowler equalled in round one of the 2023 US Open.

Branden Grace had previously gone round in 62 at The Open in 2017, though those efforts all came on par-70 courses, whereas Valhalla is a par-71.

BY PTI

Schauffele also beat the course record of 63, set by Jose Maria Olazabal in 2000.

"It's a great start," said the world number three, who has not won a trophy since the 2022 Scottish Open.

"I think not winning makes you want to win more, as weird as that is.

"For me, at least, I react to it, and I want it more and more and more."

Rory McIlroy came in at five under, having carded a fine 66, while Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala went round in 65, while reigning champion Brooks Koepka managed an admirable four under.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods went round in 72, at one over par.

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, were among the later starters in Kentucky.

