WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates: IShowSpeed Headlines Night 1, CM Punk Vs Roman Reigns For World Heavyweight C'ship

WWE WrestleMania AP/Charles Krupa

Hello and welcome to the biggest night in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as WrestleMania 42 Night 2 goes into action mode. Night 1 wrapped up on Saturday with a main event headlined by Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in Las Vegas. Orton and Rhodes went toe-to-toe in a grueling match, but ended in a daze after Orton hit the Street Fighter movie star with the title belt and then delivered his signature move to the head. Catch all the live updates and information for the much-awaited WWE WrestleMania 42 event in Las Vegas, right here

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