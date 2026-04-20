WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates: IShowSpeed Headlines Night 1, CM Punk Vs Roman Reigns For World Heavyweight C'ship

WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE: Catch all the live updates and information for the much-awaited WWE WrestleMania 42 event in Las Vegas, right here

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WWE WrestleMania AP/Charles Krupa
Hello and welcome to the biggest night in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as WrestleMania 42 Night 2 goes into action mode. Night 1 wrapped up on Saturday with a main event headlined by Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton in Las Vegas. Orton and Rhodes went toe-to-toe in a grueling match, but ended in a daze after Orton hit the Street Fighter movie star with the title belt and then delivered his signature move to the head. Catch all the live updates and information for the much-awaited WWE WrestleMania 42 event in Las Vegas, right here
LIVE UPDATES

WWE WrestleMania 2026 Night 2, Live Updates: Match Card

  • Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

  • Intercontinental Championship -- Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio (Ladder Match)

  • WWE Women's Championship -- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

  • United States Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams

  • Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

  • World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

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