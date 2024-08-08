Women's 4×400m Relay Qualification Round, Athletics Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Indians In Action

The Indian women's 4×400m relay team is gearing up for a historic run at the Paris Olympics. They'll compete in the qualification round on Friday, August 9th, aiming to secure a spot in the final. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The Indian women's 4×400m team comprises Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan.
The Indian quartet booked a ticket for the Paris Olympics after a fine performance in Nassau, Bahamas, during the World Athletics Relays. By coming second in their heat, they had booked a slot in the most elite event.
Missing the event at Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women's 4x400m relay team will look forward to making a mark in the Paris Games. This will be the eighth Olympic appearance of the Indian women's team in this event, after its first appearance in the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
This is stiffer though, with the Indian quartet up against 15 other teams for a podium finish. The event commencement is slated for August 9 while the final happens on the 11th at the Stade de France.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming Details: Athletics
When to watch India's Women's 4×400m Relay team in action during Round 1 at Paris Olympics 2024?
The Indian women's 4x400m relay team will be in action at the Paris Olympics. They'll compete in the qualification round on Friday, August 9th at 2:22 pm IST.
Where to watch India's Women's 4×400m Relay team in action during Round 1 at Paris Olympics 2024?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.