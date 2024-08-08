Other Sports

Women's 4×400m Relay Qualification Round, Athletics Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Indians In Action

Athletics, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Here's all you need to know about the Women's 4×400m Relay Qualification Round- live streaming, timing, and other details

Indian womens 4x400m relay team
Indian women's 4x400m relay team that qualified for the Paris Olympics Photo: X/@Media_SAI
info_icon

The Indian women's 4×400m relay team is gearing up for a historic run at the Paris Olympics. They'll compete in the qualification round on Friday, August 9th, aiming to secure a spot in the final. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The Indian women's 4×400m team comprises Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan.

The Indian quartet booked a ticket for the Paris Olympics after a fine performance in Nassau, Bahamas, during the World Athletics Relays. By coming second in their heat, they had booked a slot in the most elite event.

Missing the event at Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women's 4x400m relay team will look forward to making a mark in the Paris Games. This will be the eighth Olympic appearance of the Indian women's team in this event, after its first appearance in the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Indian men's 4x400m relay team members Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob pose for photos after qualifying for Paris Olympics, at the World Athletics Relays, in Nassau, Bahamas, Monday, May 6, 2024. - File
Men's 4×400m Relay Qualification Round, Athletics Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Indians In Action

BY Outlook Sports Desk

This is stiffer though, with the Indian quartet up against 15 other teams for a podium finish. The event commencement is slated for August 9 while the final happens on the 11th at the Stade de France.

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming Details: Athletics

When to watch India's Women's 4×400m Relay team in action during Round 1 at Paris Olympics 2024?

The Indian women's 4x400m relay team will be in action at the Paris Olympics. They'll compete in the qualification round on Friday, August 9th at 2:22 pm IST.

Where to watch India's Women's 4×400m Relay team in action during Round 1 at Paris Olympics 2024?

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi Departs, Temba Bavuma Steady Before Rain Returns
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh: As Hasina Remains In India, PM Modi Wishes Yunus On Taking Oath As Chief Advisor Of New Govt
  2. Bareilly: Case Of Serial Killing? 9 Women Strangled To Death In 14 Months; Killer At Large Causes Panic
  3. 'Vinesh Phogat Deserves Rajya Sabha Seat,' Says Ex-CM Hooda; Uncle Mahavir Calls It 'Political Stunt'
  4. When Will Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Leave India? MEA Shares Update
  5. Day In Pics: August 08, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  2. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  3. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  4. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
  5. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
US News
  1. Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained
  2. US Tropical Storm Debby: Death Toll Rises To 7 As Heavy Rains Continue
  3. Ever Wonder What LEGO Stands For? Here’s The Surprising Answer
  4. New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents
  5. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
World News
  1. Nigeria: 20 Killed In Boat Engine Explosion; Regulatory Concerns Raised
  2. Samsung Smartphones For North Korean Olympians Violate Sanctions: South Korea
  3. Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained
  4. Bangladesh Interim Govt: Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Takes Oath As Leader; 16 Advisers In Council
  5. US Tropical Storm Debby: Death Toll Rises To 7 As Heavy Rains Continue
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Indian Men's Hockey Team Bags Bronze; Aman Sehrawat Loses Semi-Final