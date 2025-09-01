WNBA: Minnesota Lynx Roll Over Connecticut Sun To Clinch Regular-season Title

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) react during the WNBA game between Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun on August 30, 2025, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) react during the WNBA game between Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun on August 30, 2025, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.