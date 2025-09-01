WNBA: Minnesota Lynx Roll Over Connecticut Sun To Clinch Regular-season Title

WNBA: Alanna Smith and reserve DiJonai Carrington scored 18 points each as the Minnesota Lynx clinched the regular-season title with a commanding 94-70 win over the Connecticut Sun, setting a franchise record with their 31st victory, surpassing last season’s 30 wins achieved in a shorter 40-game schedule

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride
Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) react during the WNBA game between Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun on August 30, 2025, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
  • Minnesota Lynx clinched the regular-season title with a 94-70 win over the Connecticut Sun

  • Minnesota (31-8) also set a franchise record with their 31st win

  • Napheesa Collier added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Lynx

Alanna Smith and reserve DiJonai Carrington scored 18 points apiece and the Minnesota Lynx clinched the regular-season title with a 94-70 win over the Connecticut Sun on Saturday night.

Minnesota (31-8) also set a franchise record with their 31st win, surpassing last season’s team that won 30 games in a 40-game schedule – four fewer than this year.

Napheesa Collier added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Lynx, Courtney Williams had 15 points and eight boards and Kayla McBride had 15 points and six assists.

Minnesota was 15 for 28 on 3-pointers with McBride hitting five and Smith four. The Lynx had 27 assists on 34 baskets with 10 different players getting at least one.

Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey had 14 points apiece for the Sun (10-28).

Natisha Hiedemann hit a jumper to give the Lynx a 21-19 lead after one quarter, and they dominated the second quarter to take a 42-29 lead at the half.

Surging Mercury defeat Liberty

Kahleah Copper hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, Alyssa Thomas had 14 points and nine assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty 80-63.

Phoenix (25-14) has won four in a row and six of seven to move into a tie with Atlanta for third in the WNBA standings, one-half game behind second-place Las Vegas and 1 1/2 games ahead of the Liberty.

Satou Sabally also scored 14 points for the Mercury. Natasha Mack had 10 rebounds - including a career-high seven offensive boards - to go with eight points and four blocks. DeWanna Bonner added nine points and seven rebounds.

There were nine lead changes and nine ties before Kathryn Westbeld and Copper hit 3-pointers 29 seconds apart to take the lead for good at 51-48 and spark a 15-1 run. Bonner stole a pass and went the other way for a layup, then hit 3 to cap the spurt and make it an 11-point lead almost a minute into the fourth quarter.

Emma Meesseman led New York (24-16) with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Breanna Stewart scored 14 points and Natasha Cloud added 13.

Storm complete sweep of Sky

Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points to lead six Seattle players in double figures and the Storm topped the Chicago Sky 79-69 to sweep the three-game regular-season series.

Seattle (22-19) has won five of its last six overall and four in a row against the Sky.

Ezi Magbegor had 13 points and Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams each scored 12 for the Storm. Erica Wheeler and Brittney Sykes added 11 points apiece.

Angel Reese had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Chicago (9-30), which has lost four straight and 17 of its last 19. Michaela Onyenwere scored 11 points and Kamilla Cardoso had 11 rebounds to go with nine points.

