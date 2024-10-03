WNBA: Atlanta Dream On Lookout For New Coach After Tanisha Wright Gets It Wrong In Playoffs

The Atlanta Dream announced on Wednesday they have fired coach Tanisha Wright after three seasons in charge. (More Sports News)
The Dream made the WNBA playoffs for the second consecutive year under Wright but were again knocked out in the first round, losing 91-82 to the New York Liberty on September 25.
Wright, who spent 14 years in the WNBA as a player, did not finish a season with a winning record during her time in charge of the Dream, guiding Atlanta to a 48-68 record overall in her time as coach.
Atlanta finished eighth this season with a 15-25 record, with the Dream's last winning record coming back in 2018 under Nicki Collen.
"Tanisha was an important contributor in our efforts to rebuild the Dream," executive vice president and general manager Dan Padover said in a statement.
"And we want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to the Dream over the last three seasons and wish her the best in the future.
"At this time, we believe a change is needed to lead our players and organization to the next chapter in our efforts to be a top team in the WNBA."