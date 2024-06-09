Action unfolds across cricket, tennis, and motorsport, from New York to France and Canada on the super Sunday of June 9, 2024. Millions of eyes are fixed on the epic India vs Pakistan clash at 2024 ICC World Cup, Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zevrev battle for title at Roland Garros, and Mercedes' quest for the first win of the 2024 Formula One season at the Canadian Grand Prix. Read below to pick your event for tonight (More Sports News)
Cricket: Where to Watch India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup
India and Pakistan - the titans of cricket rivalry, are set to face off once again in match number 19 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on June 9, Saturday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York which is expected to have a crowd of 35,000 spectators.
With India's stellar performance under the leadership of Rohit Sharma in previous matches and Pakistan's recent defeat to the USA, many have already tipped India as the favorite. But T20 is unpredictable, who will win today? Tune in to Sony Sports Network on TV and live stream on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India at 8:00 PM IST.
Tennis: Where to Watch French Open Final
The French Open 2024 will come to an end today after declaring its men's singles champions between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev playing on the clay court of Philippe Chatrier.
The 21-year-old Alcaraz has lifted the Grand Slam title two times previously at - US Open 2022, and Wimbledon Championship 2023. Meanwhile, the 27 year old, Alexander Zeverev is yet to claim a major title. His closest brush with victory came in the 2022 US Open final, where Dominic Thiem halted his quest for glory. And this time he can't let this opportunity slip away from the sweaty hands with racket. Watch the intense battle live on Star Sports Network, and live stream the match on SonyLiv app. The match begins at 6:30 PM IST.
Formula One: Where To Watch Canadian Grand Prix 2024
George Russell of Mercedes has taken pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix beating the three-time world champion Max Verstappen setting the exact same lap time. And today for only the third time since the end of the 2021 F1 season when Mercedes celebrated a record-extending eighth consecutive constructors' victory, the team got the opportunity to start a Grand Prix from the pole. Watch the race on official F1TV website and app or Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, and in India on the FanCode app.
The Race begins at 11:00 PM IST.