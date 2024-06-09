The 21-year-old Alcaraz has lifted the Grand Slam title two times previously at - US Open 2022, and Wimbledon Championship 2023. Meanwhile, the 27 year old, Alexander Zeverev is yet to claim a major title. His closest brush with victory came in the 2022 US Open final, where Dominic Thiem halted his quest for glory. And this time he can't let this opportunity slip away from the sweaty hands with racket. Watch the intense battle live on Star Sports Network, and live stream the match on SonyLiv app. The match begins at 6:30 PM IST.