UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The world's best cyclists are set to make the trip to Ballerup, Denmark to battle it out at the 2024 UCI Track World Championships from October 16-20

cycling world championships 2024 X
Cycling World Championships 2024 Photo: X | CyclingUpToDate
The world's best cyclists are set to make the trip to Ballerup, Denmark to battle it out at the 2024 UCI Track World Championships from October 16-20. (More Sports News)

It will be the 121st edition of the championship, and will be held at the Ballerup Super Arena in Denmark. 

A total of 22 events will be held, 11 of each for men and women. Sprint, time trial, individual pursuit, Team sprint, Points race, Madison, Elimination and Omnium are a few among the named events. 

UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2024 Live Streaming Details

When will the UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2024 start?

The UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2024 will start on Wednesday, October 16 and will run till October 20.

Where to watch the UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2024?

The live streaming of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2024 is not confirmed yet.

