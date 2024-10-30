Other Sports

Tour de France Unveils 2025 Route As 'Evil' Mont Ventoux Returns

The Tour de France will have a more traditional look next year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
2024 Cycling Tour de France Women cycling race_9
Tour de France Women cycling race: Stage winner Demi Vollering of The Netherlands reacts as she crosses the finish line after the eighth stage | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
info_icon

The Tour de France will have a more traditional look next year. (More Sports News)

After a rare finish outside Paris this past July, cycling's biggest race is getting back to basics for the 2025 route that was unveiled Tuesday.

A mostly flat first week is followed by a lot of climbing in the last 10 stages that will pave the way for another duel between defending champion Tadej Pogacar and his best rival Jonas Vingegaard.

“Jonas Vingegaard couldn't be here today, but I imagine he'll be pleased with the route,” said Grischa Niermann, the head of racing for Vingegaard's Team Visma-Lease a Bike

“But the same likely goes for riders like Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic, and Remco Evenepoel."

Following three consecutive starts from abroad, the 2025 Tour will be 100% French as riders won't make any excursions beyond France's borders.

The race starts from the city of Lille on July 5 and stays in cycling-mad northern France for three stages.

The peloton will then head south, via Brittany and the Massif Central.

Riders will tackle a second individual time trial in the Pyrenees mountains, and the final week of the race will feature three mountain-top finishes at the Mont Ventoux, the Col de la Loze — the highest point of the race at 2,304 meters — and the ski resort of La Plagne in the Alps.

Last year's final stage was held outside Paris for the first time since 1905 because of a clash with the Olympics, moving instead to Nice.

Because of security and logistical reasons, the French capital did not have its traditional Tour finish on the Champs-Elysees.

The world famous avenue is back on the program and will host the final stage for the 50th time at the conclusion of the 3,320-kilometer (2,063-mile) odyssey.

Organisers said the “the milestone of turning 50 serves as a central theme," as the 2025 edition also marks the 50th anniversary of the polka-dot jersey for best climber and the best young rider classification.

The women's race will start on July 26 from the Brittany town of Vannes. Featuring nine stages for a total of 1,165 kilometers (724 miles), the fourth edition of the race will go through the Massif Central and finishes in the Alps as the peloton will climb blockbuster mountains such as the Col de Joux-Plane and the Col de la Madeleine.

Among the highlights of the men's route are a trio of Pyrenean stages including the race against the clock to Peyragudes on Stage 13 and a return to Luchon-Superbagnères.

The climbing of the Mont Ventoux, the punishing ascent on which British rider Tom Simpson died in 1967, promises to test tired legs during Stage 16.

Ventoux is a huge moonscape of rock in Provence with little shade or grass. French philosopher Roland Barthes called it “a god of evil.”

The Alps will then likely decide the winner.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gujarat Titans Likely To Retain Five Players; Shubman Gill Not To Be First Retention
  2. India-A Vs Australia-A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial Test: Preview, When, Where To Watch IND-A Vs AUS-A Match On TV And Online
  3. Virat Kohli's Glorious Test Career Moving Towards Its End Or A Comeback Remains On Card?
  4. ICC Rankings: Rabada Claims No.1 Test Spot As Bumrah Drops To Third
  5. Cricket Australia Extends Head Coach Andrew McDonald's Term Till 2027
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: HFC 0-2 MBSG At Full-time
  2. Hyderabad FC 0-2 Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25: Mariners Jump To Second Spot With Smooth Win
  3. Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool Boss Baffled By Criticism Over Red Bull Role
  4. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF Women's C'ship Final: Bengali Tigresses Beat Nepali Chelis 2-1 To Lift Title In Kathmandu
  5. BAN Vs RSA 2nd Test Day 2: Mulder And Muthusamy Partnership Puts South Africa On The Brink
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  5. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerela Temple Fire: State Govt To Bear Medical Expenses Of Injured, Three Arrested
  2. RG Kar: Agitating Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office
  3. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
  4. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
  5. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. COP29: What's On India’s Climate Action Agenda In Baku?
  2. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  3. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
  4. Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know