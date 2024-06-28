Other Sports

Tour De France 2024 Live Streaming: Map, Schedule, When, Where To Watch - All You Need Know

Top cyclists from all across the world have been united once again. They are gearing their two wheelers for their biggest event of the year - Tour de France, starting on June 28, Saturday (which begins in Italy and does not end in Paris). (More Sports News)

This year marks the 111th edition of Tour de France. 176 riders will embark on the challenging journey of 2,000 miles riding through the climbs, valleys, and high mountains. What's interesting this time around is the fact that France's race will begin in Italy for the first time with the first stage commencing in Florence, crossing through the Apennine Mountains to Rimini.

After a few initial days in Italy, the Tour de France will enter the valleys of France, where the route covers a counterclockwise path through the Alps, the Massif Central, the Pyrenees, and then the Alps once more.

All eyes will be on the two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard. He is aiming to join the elite group of cyclists who have won at least three Tour de France titles. Last year's runner-up, Tadej Pogačar, is also a strong contender, having won in 2020 and 2021 and finishing second to Vingegaard in both 2022 and 2023.

Where To Watch Tour De France 2024?

The Tour de France 2024 will not be broadcasted in India.

In the USA live actions of Tour de France starts will be telecasted by NBC Sports, USA Network and streamed online on Peacock. Other options are  DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV.

Tour De France 2024 Map And Schedule

June 29:

Florence to Rimini (Italy)

Distance - 128 miles

Time (begins) - 6:30 a.m. ET

June 30:

Cesenatico to Bologna (Italy)

Distance - 120 miles

Time - 6:05 a.m. ET

July 1:

Piacenza to Turin (Italy)

Distance - 142 miles (flat stage)

Time - 6:50 a.m. ET

July 2:

Pinerolo (Italy) to Valloire (France)

Distance - 86 miles (mountain stage)

Time - 7 a.m. ET

July 3:

Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas

Distance - 110 miles (flat stage)

Time - 6:55 a.m. ET

July 4:

Mâcon to Dijon

Distance - 101 miles 

Time - 7 a.m. ET

July 5:

Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin,

Distance - 16 miles 

Time - 7:10 a.m. ET

July 6:

Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Églises

Distance - 109 miles 

Time - 6 a.m. ET

July 7:

Troyes to Troyes

Distance - 124 miles

Time - 7:05 a.m. ET

July 9:

Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond,

Distance - 116 miles (flat stage)

Time - 6:55 a.m. ET

July 10:

Évaux-les-Bains to Le Lioran

Distance - 131 miles (mountain stage)

Time - 6:55 a.m. ET

July 11:

Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot

Distance - 127 miles (flat stage)

Time - 6:55 a.m. ET

July 12:

Agen to Pau

Distance - 106 miles (flat stage)

Time - 7:30 a.m. ET

July 13:

Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan

Distance - 94 miles (mountain stage)

Time - 6:30 a.m. ET

July 14:

Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille

Distance - 123 miles (mountain stage)

Time - 6:55 a.m. ET

July 16:

Gruissan to Nîmes

Distance - 187 km, 116 miles 

Time - 6:50 a.m. ET

July 17:

Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to SuperDévoluy

Distance - 111 miles 

Time - 6:05 a.m. ET

July 18:

Gap to Barcelonnette

Distance - 111 miles (hilly stage)

Time - 6:55 a.m. ET

July 19:

Embrun to Isola 2000

Distance - 90 miles (mountain stage)

Time - 7:05 a.m. ET

July 20:

Nice to Col de la Couillole

Distance - 83 miles (mountain stage)

Time - 7:35 a.m. ET

July 21:

Monaco to Nice

Distance - 21 miles (individual time trial)

Time - 10:10 a.m. ET

