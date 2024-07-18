The Open: Robert Macintyre Opens Up On Why He Went 'Absolutely Wild' After Scottish Open Triumph

Robert MacIntyre is Scotland's big hope ahead of The Open, though his preparations were delayed somewhat. (More Sports News)
That is after he went "absolutely wild" in the wake of his victory at the Scottish Open last weekend.
MacIntyre became the first Scot to win the Scottish Open since Colin Montgomerie in 1999.
It is also 25 years since a Scot last won The Open, with Paul Lawrie triumphing at Carnoustie on that occasion.
MacIntyre is being tipped as an outside bet to lift the Claret Jug, though the 27-year-old said it was nevertheless vital he and his team were able to celebrate his Scottish Open victory in style.
"I'm not a big drinker, but when you get moments like that, and you've got family and friends there that have backed you since you were a young kid, it was quite right to go absolutely wild," he said.
"We did a good job of that. After this week's over, I'll sit down with my team and we'll reflect on it and probably celebrate again because it was a lifetime goal."
Speaking of his approach to The Open, MacIntyre kept it typically low-key.
"I'm not going out there trying to win a golf tournament," he said.
"If you bogey the first, you're thinking the golf tournament is getting further away from you.
"The minute you think that, your emotions are all over the place. You lose all control of yourself. You lose thought process, touch, everything.
"We all start off from level par and I've got as much chance as everyone else in the field.
"It's just about getting in that position on Sunday and seeing where the cards fall. Hopefully I'll have a chance. That's all I want."