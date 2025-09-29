Ryder Cup Golf: Team Europe Survive Thrilling Final-day Comeback To Win At Bethpage Black

Team Europe win Ryder Cup: The Americans continued to battle and Scottie Scheffler, after four defeats in the opening two days, saw off Rory McIlroy in a titanic struggle that also went to the final hole

Team Europe's Luke Donald and Shane Lowry at the Ryder Cup
Team Europe's Luke Donald and Shane Lowry at the Ryder Cup
  • Team Europe have won the Ryder Cup 2025

  • Europe won the Ryder Cup on American soil for the first time since 2012

  • A final day fightback from Team USA was not enough

Team Europe won the Ryder Cup on American soil for the first time since 2012, after they survived a thrilling final-day comeback by the United States at Bethpage Black. 

Luke Donald's team began the final session with a commanding 12-5 lead, with Europe claiming a half before play began after Viktor Hovland withdrew through injury. 

They needed two points from 11 matches to retain the trophy they won two years ago in Rome, and a further half-point to win it outright.

But the US roared back in what seemed to be an improbable turnaround, securing three successive points from the first three matches to reduce the deficit to four. 

Cameron Young and Justin Thomas edged thrilling battles on the 18th green against Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood respectively, and Xander Schauffele overpowered Jon Rahm 4&3.

Ludvig Aberg finally stemmed the tide as he beat Patrick Cantlay 2&1, and Matt Fitzpatrick held off a brilliant fightback from Bryson DeChambeau to halve his match having led by five after eight holes.

Yet, the Americans continued to battle and Scottie Scheffler, after four defeats in the opening two days, saw off Rory McIlroy in a titanic struggle that also went to the final hole.

JJ Spaun delivered another point at the expense of Sepp Straka, but Shane Lowry delivered the crucial half-point to take Europe to 14 points by holing a putt to tie against Russell Henley.

"I've been so lucky to experience amazing things in this game. That was the hardest couple hours of my life, honestly," Lowry told Sky Sports. 

"I can't believe that ball went in. I stood over it and went: 'this is it'. The Ryder Cup means everything to me. I won the Open in Ireland, but the Ryder Cup is everything.

"To do that on the 18th in front of everyone, it was so hard. Fair play to the US lads. We knew they would come out fighting."

But Europe, having dominated the first four sessions in New York, were out to seal the victory. 

The final two matches on the course went to a final-hole decider, with Tyrrell Hatton's tie with Collin Morikawa taking Team Europe to the 14.5 points required to claim a historic away victory and first - for either side - since the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah'.

The final match saw Sam Burns miss a putt to win the contest, allowing Robert MacIntyre to get back on level terms to confirm a 15-13 triumph for Donald's side. 

"This means a lot to me, to the team," added Donald, who became just the second Ryder Cup captain after Tony Jacklin to win the tournament both home and away. 

"We came here knowing the task couldn't be more difficult, and I couldn't be more proud of what these guys have gone through. They have come together.

"They are playing for history, playing for people who came before them, and now they will be talked about for generations to come. This will go down in history."

