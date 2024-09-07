Other Sports

Sports Minister Mandaviya: Paralympic Medals Bring Pride To Athletes, Coaches, And The Entire Nation

"When you play, you do not just achieve success for yourself but also bring pride to your coaches, your parents, and the entire nation," said Mansukh Mandaviya, while giving away cash prizes to the medal winners

Mansukh Mandaviya-Paris Olympics
New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya poses at a photo booth at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium before a panel discussion on India's preparations for Paris Olympics and Paralympics, in New Delhi, Friday, July 19, 2024. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that when athletes win medals in major international competitions they don't just bring laurels for themselves but also for their coaches, parents and the entire nation. (More Sports News)

During a function to felicitate the Paralympians, who arrived from Paris early on Saturday, Mandaviya added that the athletes should build on the Paris success and aim for more glory.

"When you play, you do not just achieve success for yourself but also bring pride to your coaches, your parents, and the entire nation," said Mandaviya, while giving away cash prizes to the medal winners.

Among the Paralympic medal winners present on the occasion were shooters Avani Lekhara (gold), Manish Narwal (silver), Rubina Francis and Mona Agarwal (both bronze).

"All our 84 para-athletes met with PM Narendra Modi before leaving for Paris. Some returned with medals, and others gained valuable experience. Let us build on these experiences and continue to move forward with determination, always aiming for the gold," he added.

The minister also reiterated the government's commitment to developing sports as a cornerstone of national progress.

Avani Lekhara. - X/AvaniLekhara
Champion Shooter Avani Lakhera Scripts A Story of Success And Resilience At Paris Paralympics

BY Tabeenah Anjum

"We must continue to perform in upcoming competitions to fulfil the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, marking 100 years of independence. The government will ensure international-standard training for all players and will continue to support our athletes and coaches."

Avani won gold in women's 10m air rifle SH1 event by creating a Paralympic record of 249.7 points and also defended her title she won in Tokyo in 2021.

Also present on the occasion were para archer Rakesh Kumar and para athlete Pranav Soorma. Rakesh combined with Sheetal Devi to clinch bronze in the mixed team compound archery event, while Pranav won a silver medal in the men's club throw F51 event and shared the podium with compatriot Dharambir, who bagged the gold medal in the same event.

Para shooting chief coach JP Nautiyal said that the government support has really boosted the morale of the athletes.

"This (government support) has boosted the morale of the athletes, especially the PM's encouraging words that either we will win, or we will learn (from the Games)," said Nautiyal.

"Those encouraging words eased the pressure on the the athletes and that is one of the reasons we performed so well in Paris," added the Dronacharya awardee.

India has clinched a total of 27 medals (6 gold, 9 silver, 12 bronze) so far bettering its Tokyo tally of 19 medals.

