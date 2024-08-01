Indian shooters are making the country proud at Paris Olympics 2024. They’ve already clinched two bronze medals, emerging as India’s strongest medal contenders so far. Two of the nation’s top rifle shooters are set to compete for a spot in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3-Position final on Thursday, August 1. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports News)
India's Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil are vying for a spot in the Women's 50m Rifle 3-Position final. Moudgil, a seasoned shooter, is competing in her second Olympics, while Samra is making her Olympic debut.
Samra won India's first-ever individual shooting Gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year. Samra also broke the world record in the process in 50m Women's Rifle 3 Positions. Samra also won a Silver in the 50m Women's Rifle 3 Positions team event.
Whereas, Moudgil is former world number 2 in the women's 10m Air Rifle ISSF rankings. And she held the top position as India's No. 1 in the Women’s 50m 3 Positions (3P) event too.
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Shooting Live Streaming Details
When to watch Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil in action during Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification at the Paris Olympics 2024?
Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil will be in action for Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 1 at 3:30pm IST.
Where to watch Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil in action during Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification at the Paris Olympics 2024?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.