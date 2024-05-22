Other Sports

Sharjah Masters Chess Round 8: Erigaisi Arjun Draws, Aravindh Chithambaram Loses Again

Bardiya Daneshvar of Iran, Sam Shankland of USA and Volodar Mulzin of Russia emerged as the co leaders with just one round remaining

Arjun Erigaisi.
Grandmaster Erigaisi Arjun was held to a draw by Alexey Sarana of Serbia and a second straight loss for Aravindh Chithambaram almost ended the Indian hope in the Sharjah Masters chess tournament in Sharjah on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Bardiya Daneshvar of Iran, Sam Shankland of USA and Volodar Mulzin of Russia emerged as the co leaders on six points with just one round remaining in the USD 52000 prize money tournament.

Sharjah Masters Chess: Aravindh Chithambaram Errs, Loses Lead In Round 7

Arjun shares the fourth spot on 5.5 points and his tie-break is not that good to guarantee a podium finish even if he wins the final round game.

Young Volodar Mulzin got the better of Chithambaram in a keenly contested game with white pieces. It was a Sicilian defense wherein Chithambaram missed the tactics in the Queen less middle game and was soon punished as Mulzin first won a pawn and finally a piece to force matters.

Arjun could not do much against a solid Alexey Sarana. It was a Queeen's gambit declined by Arjun that equalized easily and players decided not to test each other's skills in a completely equal endgame.

Important and Indian results round 8 (Indins unless stated):

Bardiya Daneshvar (Iri, 6) drew with Sam Shankland (Usa, 6); Alexey Sarana (Srb, 5.5) drew with Erigaisi Arjun (5.5); Amin Tabatabaei (Iri, 5.5) drew with Aydin Suleymanli (Aze, 5.5); Volodar Murzin (Fid, 6) beat Aravindh Chithambaram (5); Abhimanyu Puranik (5) drew with Yu Yangyi (Chn. 5); Sankalp Gupta (5) drew with Leon Luke Mendonca (5); Samvel Ter-Sahakyan (Arm, 4.5) drew with V Pranav (4.5); Nihal Sarin (4.5) beat Can Emre (Tur, 3.5); Erdogmus Yagiz Kaan (Tur, 4) drew with Raunak Sadhwani (4); Shant Sargsyan (Arm, 4.5) beat Bharath Subramaniyam (3.5); Manuel Petrosyan (Arm, 4.5) beat Pranav Anand (3.5); Temur Kuybokarov (Aze, 4) drew with B Adhiban (4); Rinat Jumabayev (Kaz, 3.5) lost to P Iniyan (4.5); David Gavrilescu (Rou, 3.5) drew with S P Sethuraman (3.5); Raja Rithvik (3.5) beat Aditya Mittal (2.5); Jakub Seemann (Pol, 2.5) lost to Abhijeet Gupta (3.5).

