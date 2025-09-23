WNBA: New York Liberty Part Ways With Head Coach Sandy Brondello

The New York Liberty announced Tuesday that head coach Sandy Brondello will not be back next season following a 2025 campaign that saw the team struggle with injuries and fail in their bid to repeat as WNBA champions.
Brondello coached New York to their first WNBA title in 2024 and the club got off to a 9-0 start this year before stars Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones dealt with injuries.
The Liberty went on to finish 27-17 and earn the fifth seed in the play-offs before being eliminated by the No. 4 seed Phoenix Mercury in the opening round.
Brondello posted a 107-53 record in four seasons with New York after an eight-year stint with Phoenix that saw her lead the Mercury to the WNBA title in her first season in 2014 while taking home WNBA Coach of the Year honours.
“We would like to thank Sandy Brondello for her everlasting impact on the New York Liberty,” team general manager Jonathan Kolb said.
“Sandy finishes her tenure in New York as the winningest coach in franchise history, and she took us to never-before-seen heights as the first head coach to lead the Liberty to a championship.
"We wish Sandy the very best in her next chapter.”