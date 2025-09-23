WNBA: New York Liberty Part Ways With Head Coach Sandy Brondello

Liberty not bringing back Brondello

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sandy Brondello
Sandy Brondello won her 100th game as Liberty head coach
info_icon

The New York Liberty announced Tuesday that head coach Sandy Brondello will not be back next season following a 2025 campaign that saw the team struggle with injuries and fail in their bid to repeat as WNBA champions.

Brondello coached New York to their first WNBA title in 2024 and the club got off to a 9-0 start this year before stars Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones dealt with injuries.

The Liberty went on to finish 27-17 and earn the fifth seed in the play-offs before being eliminated by the No. 4 seed Phoenix Mercury in the opening round.

Brondello posted a 107-53 record in four seasons with New York after an eight-year stint with Phoenix that saw her lead the Mercury to the WNBA title in her first season in 2014 while taking home WNBA Coach of the Year honours.

“We would like to thank Sandy Brondello for her everlasting impact on the New York Liberty,” team general manager Jonathan Kolb said.

“Sandy finishes her tenure in New York as the winningest coach in franchise history, and she took us to never-before-seen heights as the first head coach to lead the Liberty to a championship.

"We wish Sandy the very best in her next chapter.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Fakhar, Farhan Open As PAK Chase 134

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Karnataka Name KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna In Probables List

  3. Former Umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird Dies Aged 92

  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Performs Samoa Dance On Return From Retirement - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

  2. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  3. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  4. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  5. PM Modi Flags Off Projects Worth Over Rs 5,100 Crore In Arunachal Pradesh

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  2. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  3. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

World News

  1. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  2. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  3. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  4. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  5. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures