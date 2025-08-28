Ryder Cup: Bradley Opts Not To Play As He Names Rookies Young And Griffin In US Team

Keegan Bradley won't play at Ryder Cup: The USA captain completed his 12-man team on Wednesday after naming his six wildcard selections, who joined automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau

Bradley's Ryder Cup team is locked in
Bradley's Ryder Cup team is locked in
  • USA have completed their 12-man team for the Ryder Cup

  • Keegan Bradley has opted against playing

  • Bradley has handed Ryder Cup debuts to Ben Griffin and Cameron Young

Keegan Bradley has opted against playing at this year's Ryder Cup, though conceded the decision not to do so "broke my heart".

The USA captain completed his 12-man team on Wednesday after naming his six wildcard selections, who joined automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau.

Two-time major winners Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa have been given the nod, as have Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

Meanwhile, Bradley has handed Ryder Cup debuts to Ben Griffin and Cameron Young for the biennial event, which begins at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York on September 26.

"I grew up wanting to play Ryder Cups and wanting to fight alongside these guys," the captain said. "It broke my heart not to play, it really did.

"I was chosen to do a job and be a captain for this team, and my ultimate goal was to be the best captain I could be. This is how I felt I could do this.

"If it got to the point where it felt the team was better with me on it, I was going to do that. I know 100% for certain this was the right choice.

"These six guys played so incredibly coming down the stretch here and made my job so much easier.

"This was a tough decision. There was a point this year when I was playing. All these guys stepped up in a major way and played their way into this team. It's something I'm proud of and really wanted. I'm glad it's over."

Young, who hails from New York, is particularly excited to make his Ryder Cup bow on home soil.

"Playing for your country is very special. I can't wait to get out there," he added.

"My dad puts in just as many hours into my golf as I do. He is with me every step of the way. To get the opportunity to represent my country and play at a Ryder Cup is something we have both dreamed of.

"Making any one of these teams is such an achievement, but this Ryder Cup - in particular in New York - is so special to me."

