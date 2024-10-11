Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Mumbai Event

After three successful offline editions in different cities across the globe, the 2024 installment of Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is set to be held in Mumbai on November 9, 2024. The international mixed-style dance competition will showcase 16 street dancers from all over the world at the NSCI Dome in India's financial capital. (Preview | More Sports News)
The first-ever edition had taken place in Paris in 2019, after which there was a Covid-compelled online edition in 2020. The event returned to on-ground action with Johannesburg in 2022 and Frankfurt in 2023.
Ahead of the finale, the event's official anthem was launched in September. The anthem, titled 'Shining Star' is sung by KING.
A three-day precursor is slated from November 6 to 8, leading up to the final on November 9. To be organized across three venues 'Red Room', 'Blue Room' and the 'Main Floor', the precursor includes several workshops, meet and greets as well as qualifying events.
As for Indian competitors, Saumya has earned a wildcard and will represent the country alongside national champion 'T'.
Tickets for the final are available here on the BookMyShow app and website.
Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024: Live Streaming Details
The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 can be live streamed on the Jio TV app and website in India.