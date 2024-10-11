Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 Preview: All You Need To Know About Mumbai Event

The fourth offline and fifth overall Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final is set to be held in Mumbai on November 9, 2024. The international mixed-style dance competition will feature 16 international street dancers from around the world at the NSCI Dome in Maximum City. (Streaming | More Sports News)
The inaugural event had taken place in Paris in 2019, followed by an online edition in 2020, and a return to on-ground with Johannesburg in 2022 and Frankfurt in 2023.
Weeks before the finale unravels, the event's official anthem was launched in September. The anthem, titled 'Shining Star', is sung by KING.
Before the final on November 9, a three-day precursor is slated from November 6 to 8. To be organized across three venues 'Red Room', 'Blue Room' and the 'Main Floor', the precursor includes a bunch of workshops, meet and greets as well as qualifiers.
As for Indian competitors, Saumya has earned a wildcard and will represent the country alongside national champion 'T'.