PKL 11: U Mumba Pick Up Their First Win Of Season, Defeat Gujarat Giants 33-27

U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants PKL

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh put in a fine performance for the U Mumba side, who defeated the Gujarat Giants, to pick up their first points of the season. U Mumba won the contest with the scoreline at 33-27.  (More Sports News)

Guman Singh, who scored 3 points on the day for the Gujarat Giants, was co-incidentally with the U Mumba side last year.

U Mumba picked up the first points of the game courtesy Manjeet and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, but from the very beginning, the Gujarat Giants were fighting hard to their opposition in check. After the first few minutes though, the U Mumba lead was wiped out, as Parteek Dahiya, Guman Singh and Jitender Yadav turned it around for the Gujarat Giants.

From the get go, the contest was a close one, with neither side willing to concede an inch to the other. For U Mumba, it was Manjeet who was leading the charge, and at the halfway stage of the first half, they led the contest with a 3-point lead. Himanshu then landed a Super Tackle for the Gujarat Giants to bring the contest back to level terms. At the end of the first half, U Mumba led 14-13.

U Mumba's defence is expected to be one of their biggest strengths in season 11 of Pro Kabaddi League. - Special Arrangement
PKL 11: U Mumba Squad Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Early in the second half, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh inflicted an ALL OUT on the Gujarat Giants, and that gave them the early momentum. However, the Gujarat Giants weren’t throwing in the towel and were looking to mount a comeback. As the second half wore on, the U Mumba side managed to keep their opponents at bay. With just under 10 minutes to go, the Gujarat Giants trailed by 5 points.

In the final phase of play, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh reached the 10-point mark for the game, as the U Mumba side began to consolidate on their lead. The Gujarat Giants were throwing the kitchen sink at the opposition, but it wasn't to be. Eventually, U Mumba came away with the win.

