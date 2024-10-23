PKL 11: U Mumba Pick Up Their First Win Of Season, Defeat Gujarat Giants 33-27

From the get go, the contest was a close one, with neither side willing to concede an inch to the other. For U Mumba, it was Manjeet who was leading the charge, and at the halfway stage of the first half, they led the contest with a 3-point lead. Himanshu then landed a Super Tackle for the Gujarat Giants to bring the contest back to level terms. At the end of the first half, U Mumba led 14-13.