Paris Paralympics Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final: Manish Narwal Claims Silver, Gives India Fourth Medal -As It Happened

Catch all the live scores and updates from P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final of the Paris Paralympics, right here

Tejas Rane
30 August 2024
Manish Narwal (left) bagged silver in the men's P1 10m air pistol (SH1) event. X
India's para shooter Manish Narwal fought hard before settling for silver in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) event at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. The 22-year-old Narwal, who had won gold in 50m pistol event at Tokyo, was leading for quite some time before he slipped because of a series of poor scores to surrender the initiative to veteran South Korean marksman Jo Jeongdu.. Catch all the live scores and updates from P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final of the Paris Paralympics, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: What Time Is The Final Event?

The P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final will take place at 5:30 PM IST. Narwal had shot a total of 565 to enter the eight-man final.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: More On Narwal

Besides Paralympics, Narwal, who hails form Faridabad, has won several medals, including gold, silver and bronze in national and international tournaments.

The other Indian in the event, Rudransh Khandelwal missed out on the final as he finished ninth with a total score of 561.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: What Is SH1 Class?

In SH1 class, athletes are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position in a wheelchair or chair.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Medal Alert

India's Preethi Pal wins bronze medal in women's 100m (T35) event with personal best time of 14.21sec.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Qualified Para Shooters

Qualified Para Shooters In Men's 10m air pistol SH1
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Action Gets Underway

The final action is underway.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Stage 1, First 5 Shots

Manish starts with an 8.1. He then comes up with a 10.5. Next three shots for Manish are 9.8, 10.0 and 10.3.With a score of 48.7, Manish is sixth after first series.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Stage 1, Six And Seven Shots

Manish moves up 1 rank to 5th.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: First Elimination Round

Iran's Seyedmohammadreza Mirshafiei finishes eight and is eliminated. Manish is 4th with 117.7

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Second Elimination Round

UZB's Server Ibragimov finishes seventh and is eliminated. Narwal jumps to second with 137.6.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Third Elimination Round

China’s Lou Xiaolong (153.7) has been eliminated. Manish leads the table. Manish (158.0) leads China’s Yang Chao (157.2).

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Fourth Elimination Round

Manish has a total of 177.7 and slips to second. Fifth place goes to DEN's Buster Antonsen with (174.2).

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Fifth Elimination Round

Cuba's Alexander Reyna Jerez is eliminated. Manish still remains second. Manish is guaranteed a medal

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Sixth Elimination Round

China’s Yang Chao, with a total of 214.3, takes bronze. Manish needs a big one to clinch gold.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Final Round

Manish starts with 8.9 while Jo hits a 10.8. Manish Narwal wins silver medal. Manish Narwal (234.9) takes silver medal. Jo Jeongdu (237.4) wins the gold medal.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Medal Tally

India sits joint ninth with Australia in the Paris Paralympics 2024 medal tally.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Manish Narwal With The Silver

Manish Narwal poses with the silver medal.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Tomorrow's Schedule For Shooters

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (R1 - Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1) and Rubina Francis (P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1) will be the Indian para shooters in action tomorrow.

