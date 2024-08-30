Paris Paralympics Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final: Manish Narwal Claims Silver, Gives India Fourth Medal -As It Happened

Manish Narwal (left) bagged silver in the men's P1 10m air pistol (SH1) event. X

India's para shooter Manish Narwal fought hard before settling for silver in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) event at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. The 22-year-old Narwal, who had won gold in 50m pistol event at Tokyo, was leading for quite some time before he slipped because of a series of poor scores to surrender the initiative to veteran South Korean marksman Jo Jeongdu.. Catch all the live scores and updates from P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final of the Paris Paralympics, right here

30 Aug 2024, 04:54:14 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: What Time Is The Final Event? The P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final will take place at 5:30 PM IST. Narwal had shot a total of 565 to enter the eight-man final.

30 Aug 2024, 04:59:51 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: More On Narwal Besides Paralympics, Narwal, who hails form Faridabad, has won several medals, including gold, silver and bronze in national and international tournaments. The other Indian in the event, Rudransh Khandelwal missed out on the final as he finished ninth with a total score of 561.

30 Aug 2024, 04:59:51 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: What Is SH1 Class? In SH1 class, athletes are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position in a wheelchair or chair.

30 Aug 2024, 05:14:29 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Medal Alert India's Preethi Pal wins bronze medal in women's 100m (T35) event with personal best time of 14.21sec.

30 Aug 2024, 05:28:54 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Qualified Para Shooters Qualified Para Shooters In Men's 10m air pistol SH1 paralympic.org

30 Aug 2024, 05:31:18 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Action Gets Underway The final action is underway.

30 Aug 2024, 05:34:48 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Stage 1, First 5 Shots Manish starts with an 8.1. He then comes up with a 10.5. Next three shots for Manish are 9.8, 10.0 and 10.3.With a score of 48.7, Manish is sixth after first series.

30 Aug 2024, 05:38:55 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Stage 1, Six And Seven Shots Manish moves up 1 rank to 5th.

30 Aug 2024, 05:42:04 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: First Elimination Round Iran's Seyedmohammadreza Mirshafiei finishes eight and is eliminated. Manish is 4th with 117.7

30 Aug 2024, 05:48:19 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Second Elimination Round UZB's Server Ibragimov finishes seventh and is eliminated. Narwal jumps to second with 137.6.

30 Aug 2024, 05:48:19 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Third Elimination Round China’s Lou Xiaolong (153.7) has been eliminated. Manish leads the table. Manish (158.0) leads China’s Yang Chao (157.2).

30 Aug 2024, 05:51:33 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Fourth Elimination Round Manish has a total of 177.7 and slips to second. Fifth place goes to DEN's Buster Antonsen with (174.2).

30 Aug 2024, 05:53:56 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Fifth Elimination Round Cuba's Alexander Reyna Jerez is eliminated. Manish still remains second. Manish is guaranteed a medal

30 Aug 2024, 05:54:44 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Sixth Elimination Round China’s Yang Chao, with a total of 214.3, takes bronze. Manish needs a big one to clinch gold.

30 Aug 2024, 05:57:48 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Final Round Manish starts with 8.9 while Jo hits a 10.8. Manish Narwal wins silver medal. Manish Narwal (234.9) takes silver medal. Jo Jeongdu (237.4) wins the gold medal.

30 Aug 2024, 06:15:34 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Medal Tally India sits joint ninth with Australia in the Paris Paralympics 2024 medal tally. Outlook

30 Aug 2024, 06:28:57 pm IST Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Manish Narwal With The Silver Manish Narwal poses with the silver medal. PCI