Paris Paralympics Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final: Manish Narwal Claims Silver, Gives India Fourth Medal -As It Happened

Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: What Time Is The Final Event?
The P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final will take place at 5:30 PM IST. Narwal had shot a total of 565 to enter the eight-man final.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: More On Narwal
Besides Paralympics, Narwal, who hails form Faridabad, has won several medals, including gold, silver and bronze in national and international tournaments.
The other Indian in the event, Rudransh Khandelwal missed out on the final as he finished ninth with a total score of 561.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: What Is SH1 Class?
In SH1 class, athletes are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position in a wheelchair or chair.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Medal Alert
India's Preethi Pal wins bronze medal in women's 100m (T35) event with personal best time of 14.21sec.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Qualified Para Shooters
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Action Gets Underway
The final action is underway.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Stage 1, First 5 Shots
Manish starts with an 8.1. He then comes up with a 10.5. Next three shots for Manish are 9.8, 10.0 and 10.3.With a score of 48.7, Manish is sixth after first series.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Stage 1, Six And Seven Shots
Manish moves up 1 rank to 5th.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: First Elimination Round
Iran's Seyedmohammadreza Mirshafiei finishes eight and is eliminated. Manish is 4th with 117.7
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Second Elimination Round
UZB's Server Ibragimov finishes seventh and is eliminated. Narwal jumps to second with 137.6.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Third Elimination Round
China’s Lou Xiaolong (153.7) has been eliminated. Manish leads the table. Manish (158.0) leads China’s Yang Chao (157.2).
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Fourth Elimination Round
Manish has a total of 177.7 and slips to second. Fifth place goes to DEN's Buster Antonsen with (174.2).
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Fifth Elimination Round
Cuba's Alexander Reyna Jerez is eliminated. Manish still remains second. Manish is guaranteed a medal
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Sixth Elimination Round
China’s Yang Chao, with a total of 214.3, takes bronze. Manish needs a big one to clinch gold.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Final Round
Manish starts with 8.9 while Jo hits a 10.8. Manish Narwal wins silver medal. Manish Narwal (234.9) takes silver medal. Jo Jeongdu (237.4) wins the gold medal.
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Medal Tally
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Manish Narwal With The Silver
Paris Paralympics 2024 Shooting Live Updates: Tomorrow's Schedule For Shooters
Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (R1 - Men’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1) and Rubina Francis (P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1) will be the Indian para shooters in action tomorrow.