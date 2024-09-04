India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th; Bhavinaben Patel Loses In QFs

Jyoti Gaderiya from India rides during the women's C1-3 3000m individual pursuit qualifying Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Welcome to the live coverage of the seventh day of sporting action at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Indian action today begins with Arshad Shaik who will compete in the medal match men's C2 individual time trial event. Jyoti Gaderia will be in action in the women's medal match of the C1-3 individual time trial. The Indians will then take field in the men's shot put F46 final. In the women's final of the same event, Amisha Rawat will rub shoulders with the best in the world. Archer Harvinder Singh too will begin campaign in the recurve individual round. All this and much more is lined up. Follow the live updates from day seven of the Paris Paralympics here.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Sept 2024, 05:29:40 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Para-Archer Harvinder Singh Next In Action Indian para-archer Harvinder Singh will be up against Chinese Taipei player Tseng Lung-Hui in the men's individual recurve open 1/16 elimination round. The match will start at 5:50 PM IST.

4 Sept 2024, 05:02:21 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Parmjeet Kumar Finishes 8th Parmjeet Kumar failed in his second and third attempts at para-powerlifting in the men's up to 49kg category at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Singh finished eight with only a successful attempt.

4 Sept 2024, 04:32:20 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th In Women's Shot Put F46 Amisha Rawat was unable to take part in the competition after her third attempt and finished 14th with her personal-best throw of 9.25m in her second attempt.

4 Sept 2024, 04:15:01 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: USA's Noelle Malkamaki Sets New WR USA's Noelle Malkamaki crossed the 13-metre mark in all her first three attempts. She managed to break her own world record twice. Her throw of 14.06 in 4th attempt sets a new world record in the women's shot put F46 category.

4 Sept 2024, 04:12:38 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Parmjeet Kumar Fails In 2nd Attempt After lifting 150kg in the first attempt, Parmjeet Kumar failed to lift 157kg in the second attempt. His third attempt will be 161 kg. He is competing in the men's up to 49kg event.

4 Sept 2024, 03:31:43 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Amisha Rawat's Personal Best Throw Amisha Rawat delivered her personal best throw of 9.25m in the first attempt of women's shot put F46 at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

4 Sept 2024, 03:11:34 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Bhavinaben Patel Exits In QFs Silver medallist of the Tokyo Paralympics, Bhavinaben Patel bowed out of the quarterfinals in the table tennis women's singles class 4 after losing 1-3 to China’s Ying Zhou.

4 Sept 2024, 03:08:57 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Rudransh-Nihal Fails To Qualify In the mixed 50m pistol SH1 event, Rudransh Khandelwal and Nihal Singh did not qualify. Nihal finished in 19th place with a score of 522 and 6 inner tens, while Rudransh finished 22nd with a score of 517 and 3 inner tens.

4 Sept 2024, 02:45:41 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver Medal Sachin Khilari had to settle for a silver medal after finishing second in the men's shot put F46 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Mohammed Yasser finished 8th and Rohit Kumar 9th among 11 players. Men's Shot Put F46 Final Standings Photo: Screengrab

4 Sept 2024, 02:00:52 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Sachin Khilari Leads With Area Record Throw In the men's shot-put F46 finals, Sachin Khilari of India is leading with an area record throw of 16.32m.

4 Sept 2024, 01:43:01 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Rohit Kumar Commits Foul In 1st Attempt Rohit Kumar's first attempt was not counted as he committed a foul while throwing. Sachin Khilari is the next Indian athlete.

4 Sept 2024, 01:38:53 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Indians In Para-Shooting Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal have started competing in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Qualification. Only the top 8 athletes from the Qualification will advance to the Finals. Indian shooters have fired their first series: Rudransh - 90, Nihal - 85.

4 Sept 2024, 01:22:44 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Jyoti Garediya Finishes 16th Another Indian para-cyclist finished last in their respective event. Jyoti Gaderiya completed her race in the women's C1-3 Individual Time Trial in 30:00.16 mins which was 8:29.71 mins later than the gold medal winner.

4 Sept 2024, 12:44:32 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Arshad Shaikh Finishes Last Indian para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh finished last (11th) in the Men's Individual C2 Time Trial at the Paris Paralympics on Wednesday. France's Alexandre Leaute won the gold medal. Belgium's Ewoud Vromant and Australia's Darren Hicks got silver and bronze medals respectively.

4 Sept 2024, 12:13:11 pm IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Para-Cyclist Arshad Shaikh In Action Indian para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh is in action and competing in the medal event of Men's Individual C2 Time Trial.

4 Sept 2024, 11:52:25 am IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: 63 Medal Events Today Day 7 of the Paris Paralympics will witness 63 medal events and matches. Though not many Indians are going to compete, still there is a possibility of more medals on Day 7 of the Paralympics. Paris Paralympics Day 7: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Podium Chances For September 4 BY Outlook Sports Desk

4 Sept 2024, 11:22:17 am IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: India At Medal Tally India are currently in 19th place in the medal tally at the Paris Paralympics with three gold medals. China is leading with 115 medals in total including 53 golds. India have a total of 20 medals including seven silver and 10 bronze.

4 Sept 2024, 10:54:04 am IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: 1st Indian In Action The seventh day will start with the only male Indian para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh competing in Men's Individual C2 Time Trial. After that, the only female Para-cyclist from India, Jyoti Gaderiya will participate in the Women's C1-3 Individual Time Trial.

4 Sept 2024, 10:21:56 am IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Indians In Action - Schedule, Timings, Sports 11:57 AM: Para Cycling - Arshad Shaik in Men's Individual C2 Time Trial 12:32 PM: Para Cycling - Jyoti Gaderia in Women's C1-3 Individual Time Trial 1:PM: Shooting Para Sport - Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 qualification 1:30 PM: Para Athletics - Mohammed Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Khilari in Men's Shot Put F46 final 2:15 PM: Para Table Tennis - Bhavinaben Patel vs Zhou Ying in Women's Singles WS4 quarterfinal 3:17 PM: Para Athletics - Amisha Rawat in Women's Shot Put F46 final 3:30 PM: Para Power Lifting - Parmjeet Kumar in Men's up to 49kg final 5:49 PM: Para Archery - Harvinder Singh vs Tseng Lung-Hui in Men's Individual Recurve Open 8:30 PM: Para Powerlifting - Sakina Khatun in Women's up to 45kg final 10:50 PM: Para Athletics - Dharambir, Pranav Soorma and Amit Kumar in Men's Club Throw F51 final 11:03 PM: Para Athletics - Simran in Women's 100m T12 Round 1

4 Sept 2024, 10:20:09 am IST Paris Paralympics Day 7 Live Updates: Sports For Today Today, we will see Indian athletes competing in the para-cycling road, para shooting, para-athletics, para table tennis and powerlifting.