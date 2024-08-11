Paris Olympics 2024: New Zealand's Lydia Ko Completes Medal Set By Taking Gold

New Zealand's Lydia Ko completed the Olympic medal set by claiming her first gold as she finished 10 under par at Le Golf National. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
Ko won the silver medal at Rio 2016 before picking up bronze in Tokyo three years ago, but her victory in Paris also pushed her career total to 27 points required for a place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.
She was the joint leader going into the final day and built a five-shot lead on the back nine to put herself out of reach as her competitors dropped away, though she set up a nervy finish as she carded a one-under 71.
Germany's Esther Henseleit almost caught her as she hit a six-under 66 to shoot up the leaderboard to finish on eight under, coming out of nowhere to clinch the silver medal.
Xiyu Lin was almost forced into a play-off for bronze, but she birdied the final hole for a 69 to finish on seven under, one stroke ahead of fourth place.
Switzerland's Morgane Metraux had been Ko's co-leader at the start of the day, but it was a day to forget as her game collapsed, and she finished the event in 18th.
Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang also struggled to maintain their momentum on Saturday, as Ko surged out of their sights on the leaderboard.