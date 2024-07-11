Noah Lyles Withdraws From Monaco Diamond League 2024: Events, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch

With the clock ticking quick before the start of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, some of the track and field athletes will be under the skies in Monaco at the Stade Louis II in Fontvieille for the ninth 2024 Diamond League meet on Friday, May 12, hopeful of putting their skills to the ultimate test. (More Sports News)
The track and field event will feature several 2024 Olympic-bound athletes, taking part in 14 disciplines before the main event kicks off later in July.
Diamond Disciplines at Monaco 2024
Men’s: High jump, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles
Women’s: Pole Vault, Javelin Throw, Triple jump, 100m, 400m, 2000m, 5000m
Norway’s Karsten Warholm, 2022 400m Diamond League champion Alison dos Santos from Brazil and 2024 Diamond League 400m hurdles winner Rai Benjamin from the United States are all set to face off against each other and will meet for the time since over a year after the 2024 Diamond League final.
Live Streaming details for Fontvieille, Monaco Diamond League 2024
When to watch Fontvieille, Monaco Diamond League 2024?
The track and field action at Fontvieille, Monaco Diamond League 2024 will begin on Friday, July 12 at at the Stade Louis II at 11:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Fontvieille, Monaco Diamond League 2024?
The live streaming of the Monaco Diamond League will be available on JioCinema and sports enthusiasts can also follow on Tv via Sports18-1 (HD) and Sports18-3.