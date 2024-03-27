Others

Nicolas Colsaerts' Team Chinches Victory At Pro-Am Event Ahead Of Indian Open Golf 2024

Nicolas Colsaerts, who has three DP World Tour wins against his name in a total of 10 pro wins, carried his team comprising three ladies -- Anjali Chawla, Meera Luthra and Kusum Anand -- to a fine win

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
(Photo%3A%20X%20%7C%20Hero%20Indian%20Open)
Nicolas Colsaerts' team won the DLF Golf and Country Club course, Indian Open 2024. (Photo: X | Hero Indian Open)
info_icon

Former Ryder Cup player Nicolas Colsaerts from Belgium led his team to victory at the Pro-Am event of the Hero Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Wednesday. (More Golf News)

Colsaerts, who has three DP World Tour wins against his name in a total of 10 pro wins, carried his team comprising three ladies -- Anjali Chawla, Meera Luthra and Kusum Anand -- to a fine win.

They aggregated 37-under and were three better than the team lead by Romain Langasque, whose teammates were Masni Eriza, Prathmesh Moharil and Narinder Dagar, father of India's top women's pro, Diksha Dagar.

Advertisement

Last year’s runner-up Yannik Paul, also had a good look at the course, as his team finished third. His teammates were Golien Kipgen, Saurabh Uppal and Rohit Kapoor.

null - null
Top Players Might Not Qualify For Paris 2024 Due To LIV Golf-OWGR Fight: Anirban Lahiri

BY PTI

The prizes were given away by Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

The prestigious event, which starts at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Thursday, is one of the strongest with almost a third of the players in 144-strong field having won on the DP World at some point.

The tournament this year carries a record prize purse of USD 2.25 million with the winner set to receive USD 382,500.

Advertisement

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. World Theatre Day: ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’, ‘Typecaste’, ‘Shadyantra’, ‘Gunhegaar’, ‘Chanda Hai Tu’ – Acclaimed Teleplays To Binge Watch
      2. Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
      3. 'Laapataa Ladies' Director Kiran Rao Opens Up About How She Was Trolled After Marrying Aamir Khan
      4. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Pulls Off Vintage Diving Catch To Dismiss Vijay Shankar - Watch
      5. Arvind Kejriwal’s Arrest Aimed At ‘Politically Disabling’ Him Before LS Polls, Lawyer Tells HC | Top Points
      6. Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Serves Notices To Supriya Shrinate, Dilip Ghosh; AAP MP Joins BJP
      7. Baltimore Bridge Collapse: 6 Missing Workers Presumed Dead, All-Indian Crew Safe After Ship Collision
      8. Sports World LIVE: PV Sindhu Beats Wen Yu Zhang In Spain Masters Round Of 32