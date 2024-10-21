Other Sports

New York Liberty Vs Minnesota Lynx, WNBA Finals: Cheryl Reeve, LeBron James Slam Referees Over Controversial Call

Cheryl Reeve lashed out at the officiating after her Minnesota Lynx team lost 67-62 to the New York Liberty in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve
Cheryl Reeve lashed out at the officiating after her Minnesota Lynx team lost 67-62 to the New York Liberty in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. (More Sports News)

The Liberty clinched their first championship with an overtime victory on Sunday.

Yet Reeve, who has won four titles with the Lynx, was left seething after a disputed foul handed New York's Breanna Stewart the chance to restore parity with 5.2 seconds of the game remaining in regulation time.

She did not hold back during her postgame media duties.

"We know we could have done some things, right, but you shouldn't have to overcome to that extent," Reeve said.

"This s*** ain't that hard. Officiating is not that hard.

"Bring it on, because that s*** was stolen from us.

"This is for a championship, for both teams. Let them decide it. What contact is legal should be the same for both teams."

Reeve was not the only big name to criticise the officiating.

LeBron James posted on X: "I'm sorry but that wasn't a foul! Let the damn players dictate the outcome of a close battle-tested game."

Damian Lillard posted on X, too.

"Refs called this game like they knew the assignment in the second half boy. Great game," he wrote.

While Reeve and the Lynx will have to accept defeat, the Liberty celebrated a famous moment in their history.

"This is something special right here and I'm trying not to cry," said Stewart, who finished with 13 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

"We had some ups and downs. This series was tough but we fought through because we wanted to bring it home to this city and this crowd."

Jonquel Jones top-scored with 17 points and was named the WNBA Finals MVP.

"I could never dream of this," said Jones. "It's the biggest moment and you have to lock in if you want to be a champion. It was all about this and us winning together because we really love each other."

