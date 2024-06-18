Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra To Kick Off Olympic Preparations At Paavo Nurmi Games In Finland

The 26-year-old superstar, Neeraj Chopra the lone Indian in the field here, will be up against German teenaged sensation Max Dehning, who is the youngest member of the coveted 90m club, which Chopra is aspiring to enter

Neeraj_chopra1/X
Neeraj Chopra will be kick starting his Olympic preparations at Paavo Nurmi Games. Photo: Neeraj_chopra1/X
info_icon

Forced into a short break to mend a niggle, Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to competitive action at the Paavo Nurmi Games here on Tuesday against a stellar field, hoping to continue his build-up to Paris Games with renewed vigour. (More Sports News)

The 26-year-old superstar, the lone Indian in the field here, will be up against German teenaged sensation Max Dehning, who is the youngest member of the coveted 90m club, which Chopra is aspiring to enter.

The 19-year-old is being seen as a major competition for Chopra when he defends his Tokyo Games gold medal in Paris.

Neeraj Chopra, of India, reacts after an attempt in the men's javelin throw during the Diamond League athletics meet at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in Doha. - AP Photo/Hussein Sayed
Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Local favourite Oliver Helander, who had beaten the Indian in the 2022 edition of the one-day competition, will also be there.

The Indian won a silver medal in 2022 with a throw of 89.30m, which was a personal best at that time. Chopra improved that mark to 89.94m at the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League in the same year.

Two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago are in fray as well in Finland.

Chopra had withdrawn from last month's Ostrava Golden Spike as a precautionary measure after he "felt something in my adductor (group of muscles located on inner thighs)"

He began his season at the Doha Diamond League in May, where he finished second with his final throw of 88.36m, the ninth best mark of his career.

Jakub Vadlejch, who beat Chopra in the Doha Daimond League will not be competing here.

Chopra also participated at the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, where he secured the gold medal with an underwhelming effort of 82.27m.

IOC to run at the Paris Games next month for the Olympic Refugee Team. - AP/Michel Euler
Paris Olympic Games 2024: New European Champion Runner Invited By IOC To Rejoin Refugee Team

BY Associated Press

After the Paavo Nurmi Games, Chopra will next be seen in action at the Paris Diamond League on July 7.

He has opted out of the National Inter-State Athletics in Panchkula to be held from June 27 to avoid a hectic schedule ahead of the Olympics.

"Further competition schedule will be decided later according to situation and my body. Otherwise, I will go to Paris from there (after competing in Turku)," Chopra had stated after the Federation Cup.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Trains Services Hit After Kanchanjunga Express Mishap; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Hit All-Time High In Early Trade
  3. NEET PG Admit Cards 2024 To Be Released Today: How To Download Hall Ticket
  4. CPI Leader Annie Raja Says Party Yet To Decide Candidate For Wayanad, Praises Congress For Choosing Woman
  5. Modi In Varanasi Today In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, To Release PM-KISAN Instalment
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan's Film Inches Closer To Rs 30 Crore
  2. Watch: Amala Paul-Jagat Desai Welcome Their Baby Boy Ilai, Share Adorable Homecoming Video
  3. Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Teaches Punjabi To Jimmy Fallon Ahead Of His Debut On 'The Tonight Show'
  4. Avika Gor Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By A Bodyguard In Kazakhstan: If I Had The Courage To Turn Around And Give It
  5. Music Manager Scooter Braun Announces Retirement 5 Years After Taylor Swift Feud, Gives Shoutout To Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, And More
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  2. West Indies Vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup: Nicholas Pooran's Explosive 98 Powers WI To 104-Run Victory Against AFG
  3. BEL Vs SVK, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Endure Shock Defeat At Frankfurt Arena- In Pics
  4. NZ Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Ferguson Makes History As New Zealand End Campaign - Data Debrief
  5. France Vs Austria, UEFA Euro 2024: N'Golo Kante Key To FRA's Success After Two-Year Absence
World News
  1. South Korea Military Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Troops Intrude For 2nd Time This Month
  2. Thailand: Former PM Indicted On Charge Of Defaming Monarchy
  3. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  4. Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'
  5. Extreme Weather Events In 2024: The New Normal?
Latest Stories
  1. Over 33,000 Fully Grown Trees Under Threat In UP As Ministry Approves Kanwar Route Project
  2. As Climate Change Makes Heatwaves More Extreme, Who Faces The Brunt Of It?
  3. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  4. EVM Row: Police Books Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Potnis Amid 'Fraud' Allegations Against Elected MP Waikar
  5. Modi In Varanasi Today In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, To Release PM-KISAN Instalment
  6. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Trains Services Hit After Kanchanjunga Express Mishap; Curfew In Odisha Town
  7. Avika Gor Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By A Bodyguard In Kazakhstan: If I Had The Courage To Turn Around And Give It
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions