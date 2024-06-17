Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra In The Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games 2024: Athletes, Events, Streaming - All You Need to Know

Neeraj Chopra's participation in the Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 will mark his second international event of the season before he heads to Paris to defend his Olympic gold. Read more to know everything about the meet

Neeraj Chopra in Doha Diamond League 2024.
Neeraj Chopra, of India, reacts after an attempt in the men's javelin throw during the Diamond League athletics meet at the Qatar Sports Club stadium in Doha.
India's golden boy, Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra is gearing up for his second international event of the season at the Paavo Nurmi Games starting on June 18 in Turku, Finland. (More Sports News)

Last month, Indian athletics fans were anxious as Neeraj Chopra missed the 63rd Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 athletics meet on May 28 due to an issue with his adductor muscle.

But now they can breathe fine, as Chopra is part of the entry list for the Paavo Nurmi Games, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event. He is included among top competitors in the Javelin Throw category.

The Turku meet will mark Chopra’s third competition of 2024, and second international participation, following the Doha Diamond League and the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar.

The 26-year-old began the season impressively, placing second in the Doha Diamond League with a top throw of 88.36m. He followed this with a gold medal win in the Federation Cup, achieving a best throw of 82.27m.

The Paavo Nurmi Games, first held in 1957, is Finland’s top track and field competition, held annually every summer. The competition, labelled Continental Tour Gold, is a top-tier World Athletics event.

Neeraj's Track Record At Paavo Nurmi Games

2023: He didn't take part due to an injury.

2022: Neeraj Chopra was defeated by Finland’s Oliver Helander. Chopra won the silver medal with 89.30m throw.

With whom will Neeraj Chopra be competing at the Turku meet?

Neeraj Chopra will be competing against top international javelin throwers at the Turku meet, including athletes from various countries aiming to showcase their skills in this prestigious athletics event.

Germany’s 19-year-old javelin thrower Max Dehning, who became the to breach the coveted 90m mark earlier this year, is also expected to compete in Turku this year. Dehning’s 90.20m is the world-leading mark this year.

Dehning is also a two-time World U20 Championships silver medallist and has already met the entry standard for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Oliver Helander will be there, Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago will also be in action here.

This event will be a litmus test for Chopra ahead of Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Athletes And Events To Watch Out For

Just like javelin throw, the women’s hammer field is similarly loaded. Olympic champion and world record-holder Anita Wlodarczyk will go head to head against world champion Camryn Rogers, European champion Sara Fantini, Finnish record-holder Krista Tervo and 2022 European champion Bianca Ghelber.

Likewise, two Olympic champions will clash in the men’s 100m - Marcell Jacobs will go against Canada’s 200m specialist Andre De Grasse.

In the men’s event, 2016 Olympic champion Omar McLeod faces Pan-American champion Eduardo Rodrigues of Brazil.

Gabriel Tual of France, fresh from his triumph at the European Championships, aims for another victory in the 800m event. His challengers include Andreas Kramer, the world indoor silver medallist, Ben Pattison, the world bronze medallist, and Kenya’s Olympic silver medallist Ferguson Rotich.

Click Here to see the participants' list.

Schedule And Events (Local Time)

Time Division Event Heat
16:30 G11 & G13 1000m
16:38 B11 & B13 1000m
16:48 Para 100m
16:55 Wheelchair race 100m
17:00 Women High Jump
17.05 Women Hammer throw
17.1 Men 400 m hurdles
17.18 Women 400 m hurdles
17.25 G9 40 m
17.3 B9 40 m
17.35 Masters 100 m
17.54 Men 800 m B-heat
18.02 Women 800 m B-heat
18.1 Wheelchair racing 400 m
18.2 Women Pole vault
18.2 Men 100 m 1. heat
18.27 Men 100 m 2. heat
18.3 Women Triple jump
18.36 Women 800 m A-heat
18.44 Men 1500 m
18.58 Men 110 m hurdles 1. heat
19.05 Men 110 m hurdles 2. heat
19.15 Men Javelin throw
19.16 Women 100 m hurdles 1. heat
19.23 Women 100 m hurdles 2. heat
19.32 Men 100 m Finals
19.4 Men 800 m A-heat
19.5 Men 3000 m steeplechase
20.1 Men 110 m hurdles Finals
20.2 Women 100 m hurdles Finals

Live Streaming details

The live streaming details are not out yet. However, World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meetings will be streamed live in a number of territories on World Athletics Inside Track, as well as via broadcasters around the world.

You can simply select the country you are in from the dropdown menu and the information will appear below it as soon as it becomes available from broadcasters - so check back regularly. Click Here to check.

