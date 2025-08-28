Diamond League Finals 2025 Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra Faces Top Challengers - Who Are They?

Neeraj Chopra faces Julian Weber and Anderson Peters in Zurich
Weber dominated the 2025 season with a throw of 91.06 meters
Chopra broke the Indian javelin record with 90.23 meters
Arshad Nadeem's absence alters competitive dynamics
Event impacts World Championship qualification for athletes
Indian star Neeraj Chopra faces fierce competition at the Diamond League Finals 2025, with seven of the world’s best javelin throwers set to compete at Zurich's Letzigrund in Switzerland on Thursday (August 28, 2025). The men's javelin throw event starts at 7:45 pm local time (11:15 pm IST).
Neeraj Chopra's principal rivals in the men’s javelin throw at the Diamond League Finals in Zurich are Germany’s Julian Weber and Grenada’s Anderson Peters.
Julian Weber, the reigning European champion, dominated the 2025 season by posting the best throw of 91.06 meters in the Doha meet, where Chopra also broke the 90-meter barrier -- setting a new Indian record with a toss of 90.23 meters.
Anderson Peters, known for his consistency on the world stage, narrowly edged Chopra in the 2024 Brussels final. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, an Olympic champion, is absent due to calf surgery, reducing the field of competition.
Diamond League Finals 2025 Javelin Throw Entry Field
The men’s javelin event features renowned names including Neeraj Chopra (IND), Julian Weber (GER), Anderson Peters (GRN), Andrian Mardare (MDA), Keshorn Walcott (TTO), and Simon Wieland (SUI), ensuring a world-class contest.
The 2025 season has witnessed an intense rivalry between Chopra and Weber, with key victories secured in Chorzow, Poland by Weber and in Paris by Chopra. Both athletes cleared the 90-meter barrier for the first time this season.
Weber’s 89.65-meter win in Brussels, just days before the Zurich Finals, underscores his immediate threat, especially with the withdrawal of Arshad Nadeem and the absences of former giants Johannes Vetter and Thomas Rohler.
His head-to-head battles with Anderson Peters, often decided by mere centimetres, and the ongoing ranking contest -- including Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch -- highlight the event's unpredictability.
Diamond League Finals Structure And Star-Studded Field
The Diamond League Finals in Zurich, scheduled for August 27-28, 2025, assemble the top javelin throwers based on cumulative points accrued during the season.
Athletes must either rank among the highest point earners or secure automatic entry by winning designated Diamond League meets.
The final not only decides the Diamond League title but also serves as an opportunity for competitors to secure or reinforce their World Championship spots. The 2025 Worlds are scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13 to 21.
Chopra’s Rankings, Rivalries, And Season Milestones
Neeraj Chopra re-established his top-ranked status in the javelin throw as of August 24, 2025, holding the No. 1 spot in the World Athletics rankings with 1,431 points, ahead of Anderson Peters (1,417 points) and Julian Weber (1,403 points).
His season is highlighted by consistent podium finishes and a historic performance at the Doha Diamond League, where a 90.23-meter throw set a new Indian record. He also clinched gold at the Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike, along with a silver medal at the Kusocinski Memorial in Poland.
The Zurich Finals marks a return to the venue where Chopra first broke new ground by winning the 2022 final.