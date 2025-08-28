Diamond League Finals 2025 Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra Faces Top Challengers - Who Are They?

Will it be Chopra vs Weber at Diamond League Finals 2025? Neeraj Chopra's competition intensifies in Zurich, even as the absence of Pakistani Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem due to injury alters the dynamics

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Neeraj Chopra At Diamond League 2025 Final Live Streaming
Neeraj Chopra At Diamond League 2025 Final Live Streaming Photo: X/Neeraj_chopra1
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Neeraj Chopra faces Julian Weber and Anderson Peters in Zurich

  • Weber dominated the 2025 season with a throw of 91.06 meters

  • Chopra broke the Indian javelin record with 90.23 meters

  • Arshad Nadeem's absence alters competitive dynamics

  • Event impacts World Championship qualification for athletes

Indian star Neeraj Chopra faces fierce competition at the Diamond League Finals 2025, with seven of the world’s best javelin throwers set to compete at Zurich's Letzigrund in Switzerland on Thursday (August 28, 2025). The men's javelin throw event starts at 7:45 pm local time (11:15 pm IST).

Neeraj Chopra's principal rivals in the men’s javelin throw at the Diamond League Finals in Zurich are Germany’s Julian Weber and Grenada’s Anderson Peters.

Julian Weber, the reigning European champion, dominated the 2025 season by posting the best throw of 91.06 meters in the Doha meet, where Chopra also broke the 90-meter barrier -- setting a new Indian record with a toss of 90.23 meters.

Anderson Peters, known for his consistency on the world stage, narrowly edged Chopra in the 2024 Brussels final. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, an Olympic champion, is absent due to calf surgery, reducing the field of competition.

Diamond League Finals 2025 Javelin Throw Entry Field

The men’s javelin event features renowned names including Neeraj Chopra (IND), Julian Weber (GER), Anderson Peters (GRN), Andrian Mardare (MDA), Keshorn Walcott (TTO), and Simon Wieland (SUI), ensuring a world-class contest.

Related Content
Related Content
Photo: Diamond League
info_icon

The 2025 season has witnessed an intense rivalry between Chopra and Weber, with key victories secured in Chorzow, Poland by Weber and in Paris by Chopra. Both athletes cleared the 90-meter barrier for the first time this season.

Weber’s 89.65-meter win in Brussels, just days before the Zurich Finals, underscores his immediate threat, especially with the withdrawal of Arshad Nadeem and the absences of former giants Johannes Vetter and Thomas Rohler.

His head-to-head battles with Anderson Peters, often decided by mere centimetres, and the ongoing ranking contest -- including Czechia’s Jakub Vadlejch -- highlight the event's unpredictability.

Diamond League Finals Structure And Star-Studded Field

The Diamond League Finals in Zurich, scheduled for August 27-28, 2025, assemble the top javelin throwers based on cumulative points accrued during the season.

Athletes must either rank among the highest point earners or secure automatic entry by winning designated Diamond League meets.

The final not only decides the Diamond League title but also serves as an opportunity for competitors to secure or reinforce their World Championship spots. The 2025 Worlds are scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13 to 21.

Chopra’s Rankings, Rivalries, And Season Milestones

Neeraj Chopra re-established his top-ranked status in the javelin throw as of August 24, 2025, holding the No. 1 spot in the World Athletics rankings with 1,431 points, ahead of Anderson Peters (1,417 points) and Julian Weber (1,403 points).

His season is highlighted by consistent podium finishes and a historic performance at the Doha Diamond League, where a 90.23-meter throw set a new Indian record. He also clinched gold at the Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike, along with a silver medal at the Kusocinski Memorial in Poland.

The Zurich Finals marks a return to the venue where Chopra first broke new ground by winning the 2022 final.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

  2. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  3. Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  5. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova US Open: World No.1 Reaches Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen US Open 2025: Brit Storms Into Third Round Since 2021

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda US Open 2025: Serbian Outclasses 22-year-old To Enter Third Round

  5. Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  2. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  3. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  2. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  3. The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  2. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  3. At Least Five Children Killed In Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

  4. The Non-West In The New World Order

  5. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms