Neeraj Chopra eyeing his second Diamond League title
Anderson Peters and Julian Weber likely to challenge him
Marquee event to be broadcast live from Zurich
Indian athletics superstar Neeraj Chopra is expected to encounter a strong challenge from Anderson Peters and Julian Weber as he aim to regain the Diamond League (DL) final crown in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 28. Watch the javelin throw event live.
Chopra skipped two legs of the prestigious series in Silesia and Brussels, but had already qualified on the basis of the 15 points he accumulated prior to that. The 27-year-old reigning world champion breached the coveted 90m mark at the Doha leg in May with a throw of 90.23m but had to settle for second place behind Germany's Weber. He then clinched the Paris leg in June with an effort of 88.16m.
Chopra thus qualified for this year's DL Final in fourth place after competing in two of the four qualifying legs. Out of the 14 DL meetings, four have men's javelin throw on their roster.
The two-time Olympic medallist had won the DL trophy in 2022 before finishing runner-up in 2023 and 2024.
Along with the Indian, five other throwers — Andrian Mardare, defending champion Peters, Keshorn Walcott, Weber and Julius Yego — made the cut. Swiss thrower Simon Wieland was also added to the field as the host nation's entry.
Chopra's last competitive outing was at the NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, where he recorded 86.18m to win the title at the event he hosted. Overall, he has competed in six events this season, winning four and finishing runner-up twice.
The man from Khandra, Haryana will also defend his world title at the World Championships in Tokyo scheduled to be held from September 13 to 21.
The Diamond League is an elite one-day meeting series in global athletics. The DL Final is a winner-takes-all competition, with champions crowned in each of the 32 events. Every winner receives the iconic Diamond Trophy and a wild card entry for the World Championships.
The men's javelin final is scheduled for August 28, with the winner taking home USD 30,000, the runner-up USD 12,000 and the third-placed athlete USD 7,000. This year, however, enhanced prize money has been announced for winners of eight of the 32 events.
Neeraj Chopra At Diamond League 2025 Final: Live Streaming Details
When and where will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League final 2025 be held?
Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League final 2025 will be held in Zurich, Switzerland at 11:15pm IST on Thursday, August 28.
Where will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League final 2025 be telecast and live streamed?
Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League final 2025 will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel in India. There is no information yet on whether the event will be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
(With PTI inputs)