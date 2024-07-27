Other Sports

NBA: Russell Westbrook Joins Denver Nuggets On Two-Year Contract

Earlier this month, Westbrook was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Utah Jazz, who reached a contract buyout agreement with the point guard

Russell Westbrook, NBA, Denver Nuggets
Russell Westbrook in action for the Los Angeles Clippers last season
Russell Westbrook has joined the Denver Nuggets on a two-year contract containing a player option for 2025-26. (More Basketball News)

Earlier this month, Westbrook was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Utah Jazz, who reached a contract buyout agreement with the point guard.

Westbrook had long been expected to move on to Denver, with Utah receiving a series of second-round draft picks from the Clippers to facilitate the move.

On Friday, Westbrook was in Denver to put pen to paper on his deal, with his agent Jeff Schwartz confirming the length and terms of his contract to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team subsequently announced the arrival of the 35-year-old on social media, with the Nuggets becoming his sixth team in the last seven years.

Westbrook will earn an estimated $6.8million with the Nuggets, who lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in last season's Western Conference semifinals.

In 2023-24 for the Clippers, he averaged career lows of 11.1 points and 4.5 assists with 5 boards. 

He came off the bench in 57 of the 68 games he played, shooting 27.3 per cent from 3-point range – the second-lowest mark among the 226 players with at least 150 attempts from beyond the arc.

However, Denver believe the 2016-17 NBA MVP can still provide depth and ease the load on reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who was named the league's best player for a third time in 2023-24. 

