NBA: Malik Beasley No Longer Subject Of Gambling Investigation - Report

Malik Beasley reportedly had “extensive” conversations with the Eastern District of New York
He evidently is no longer under investigation for NBA prop or game bets in the 2023-24 season
News could reopen ex-Detroit Pistons star's free agency
NBA player and free agent Malik Beasley is no longer the subject of a federal gambling investigation, ESPN reported Friday.
Beasley’s attorneys, Steve Haney and Mike Schachter, told ESPN that Beasley had “extensive” conversations with the Eastern District of New York, which determined that he was no longer under investigation for NBA prop or game bets in the 2023-24 season.
“Months after this investigation commenced, Malik remains uncharged and is not the target of this investigation,” Haney told ESPN. “An allegation with no charge, indictment or conviction should never have the catastrophic consequence this has caused Malik. This has literally been the opposite of the presumption of innocence.”
News of Beasley being a target in the federal probe broke on June 29, one day before the start of NBA free agency, halting negotiations and any potential offers.
ESPN also reported that Beasley had agreed in principle to return to the Detroit Pistons on a three-year, $42million deal. After learning of the federal investigation, the Pistons pulled that offer, according to ESPN.
Later this offseason, Detroit signed Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson and Javonte Green, and the Pistons can now only offer Beasley a maximum salary of $7.2million next season, according to ESPN.
Beasley was a crucial part of the Pistons’ ascent last season, finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year voting.
He made 319 3-pointers last season, the second most in the league, while shooting 41.6 percent from deep. He averaged 16.3 points in 82 games.