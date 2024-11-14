NBA: Lebron James Will Retire When Time Is Right After Latest Piece Of History

LeBron James accepts he may only have a maximum of two more years left in him before calling time on his glittering NBA career. (More Sports News)
The 39-year-old, playing in his 22nd NBA campaign, helped the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
James finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal as the Lakers improved to 7-4 across their first 11 games, making it three wins on the bounce since their defeat to the Grizzlies last week.
With his latest dazzling display, he became the oldest player to record three straight triple-doubles at 39 years and 319 years old.
That surpassed his own record of 34 years and 310 days, but James knows he will not be able to continue at an elite level forever.
"I'm not going to play that much longer, to be completely honest," he told reporters.
"I don't know how many years that is, whether it's one year or two years."
"I'm not playing until the wheels fall off. I'm not going to be the guy that's disrespecting the game because I just want to be out on the floor."
Proving that age is just a number, James is averaging 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game this season.
Further probed on what will determine when he calls time on his playing career, the 20-time NBA All-Star said: "It's not me.
"It's wherever my mind is, it's however my body's going to go. Whatever the case may be."
The Lakers are sixth in the Western Conference and return to action in the NBA Cup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.