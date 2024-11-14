Sports

NBA: Cavaliers Beat 76ers 114-106 To Continue Unbeaten Streak

Donovan Mitchell scored 11 of his 23 points in the final three minutes of the game and the Cleveland Cavaliers became the sixth team in NBA history to start a season 13-0 with a 114-106 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Mitchell also grabbed 13 rebounds and added nine assists as Cleveland became the first team since the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors to win 13 straight to begin a season. That Warriors team holds the record for most wins to begin a campaign at 24 straight. Darius Garland scored 25 points while Evan Mobley had 14 points with seven rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball match photo gallery_Darius Garland
NBA: Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) goes up for a shot against 76ers' Adem Bona | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Adem Bona during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

2/10
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball match photo gallery_Donovan Mitchell
NBA: Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) passes against 76ers' Adem Bona (30) | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) passes against Philadelphia 76ers' Adem Bona (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

3/10
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball match photo gallery_ Jarrett Allen
NBA: Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) goes up for a shot against 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

4/10
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball match photo gallery_Donovan Mitchell
NBA: Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, left, tries to get past 76ers' Jared McCain | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, left, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

5/10
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball match photo gallery_
NBA: Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, center, reaches for a rebound against 76ers' Jared McCain | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, center, reaches for a rebound against Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain, left, and Caleb Martin during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

6/10
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball match photo gallery_
NBA: Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell reacts after scoring | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell reacts after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia.

7/10
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball match photo gallery_Georges Niang
NBA: Cavaliers' Georges Niang (20) goes up for a shot against 76ers' Adem Bona (30) | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
Cleveland Cavaliers' Georges Niang (20) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Adem Bona (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

8/10
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball match photo gallery_Darius Garland
NBA: Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) goes up for a shot against 76ers' Jared McCain (20) and Caleb Martin (16) | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain (20) and Caleb Martin (16) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

9/10
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball match photo gallery_Ricky Council IV
NBA: 76ers' Ricky Council IV (14) goes up for a shot against Cavaliers' Dean Wade (32) | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
Philadelphia 76ers' Ricky Council IV (14) goes up for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

10/10
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA basketball match photo gallery_Jarrett Allen
NBA: Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, bottom, goes up for a shot against 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, bottom, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.

