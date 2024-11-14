Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Adem Bona during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) passes against Philadelphia 76ers' Adem Bona (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, left, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, center, reaches for a rebound against Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain, left, and Caleb Martin during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell reacts after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Georges Niang (20) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Adem Bona (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain (20) and Caleb Martin (16) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers' Ricky Council IV (14) goes up for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, bottom, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia.