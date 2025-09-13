National Sports Board To Form By December, Process In Motion: Reports

The National Sports Board will be established by December to enforce the National Sports Governance Act, a sports ministry source told PTI

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
National Sports Board To Form By December, Process In Motion: Reports
File photo of Union Minsiter of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya. | Photo: File
Summary
  • National Sports Board to be formed by December 2025, reports said

  • Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pledged full National Sports Governance Act implementation

  • National Sports Board to manage affiliation and financial oversight of federations

  • National Sports Tribunal to prevent disputes in sports governance

The National Sports Board, which will oversee the affiliation and financial conduct of sports federations under the National Sports Governance Act, is set to be formed by December, as per a PTI report. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has committed to fully implementing the Act by January next year. A sports ministry source informed PTI on Saturday, September 13, that the National Sports Board will be constituted "in the next three months".

"The National Sports Board will be constituted in the next three months, and the process has already been set in motion for this," the source told PTI. "Also in the works is the framing of regulations for the implementation of the act." These regulations will define the criteria and principles for the Act's execution, including the requirements for National Sports Federations to gain affiliation.

The NSB will include a chairperson and several members, whose exact number is yet to be decided. The central government will appoint these individuals from "amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing who possesses special knowledge or practical experience in the field of public administration, sports governance, sports law and other related fields".

These appointments will follow the recommendation of a search-cum-selection committee, headed by the Cabinet Secretary. While details about other panel members remain unknown, the Act states they must have extensive experience in public administration, sports administration, and be recipients of national sports awards.

Once formed, all National Sports Federations must obtain affiliation from the Board to qualify for central government funding.

National Sports Board Oversight Powers

The Board holds the power to 'de-recognise' any national federation that fails to conduct Executive Committee elections or commits "gross irregularities in the election procedures". Federations will also face suspension for not publishing annual audited accounts or for "misused, misapplied or misappropriated public funds". Before taking action, the NSB must consult the relevant global sporting body.

Alongside the NSB, two other critical bodies, the National Sports Tribunal and the National Sports Election Panel, are also in their initial stages of formation.

The Tribunal, established under Section 17 of the National Sports Governance Act, will possess "all the powers of a civil court". Its creation aims to prevent sporting disputes from escalating into protracted court battles. It will consist of a chairperson and two other members. A sitting or retired Supreme Court judge or a serving Chief Justice of a High Court will head the Tribunal.

The central government will appoint Tribunal members based on recommendations from a committee. This committee will be chaired by the Chief Justice of India or a Supreme Court judge, designated by the CJI. It will also include the Sports Secretary and the Secretary in the Ministry of Law and Justice. The Tribunal's orders can only be challenged in the Supreme Court.

This Election Panel will comprise individuals with "adequate experience", such as retired members of the Election Commission of India or a State Election Commission, or retired Chief Electoral Officers of States or Deputy Election Commissioners. The panel's role is to ensure free and fair elections for the Executive Committees and Athletes Committees of various sports bodies.

The National Sports Governance Act, 2025, officially came into force on August 11, 2025, following presidential assent after being tabled in the Parliament on July 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

